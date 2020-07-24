‘What a day’ – Adam Clayton reflects on Leeds United memory

Adam Clayton has been reflecting on the day he scored an equalising goal for Leeds United at West Ham’s old Upton Park ground.

Leeds was Clayton’s home between 2010 and 2012, with the midfielder enjoying a strong start to the 2011/12 campaign alongside Jonny Howson as the heartbeat of the side.

His first goal for the club came on August 21st of that season, with Clayton striking in the 90th minute to secure Leeds a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Recently, the 31-year-old has been vocal on Twitter during a Q&A and has been quizzed about his time with Leeds and memories from West Ham away in 2012.

His response:

What a day , I miss scoring goals hopefully the next place I play gives me the license 🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️🙋🏼‍♂️ to get forward again 😂😂 https://t.co/fxxlebl6pA — Adam Clayton (@Clayts15) July 22, 2020

Clayton moved from Leeds to Huddersfield in 2012 and has since ended up with Middlesbrough, where he’s made over 240 appearances on Teesside and won promotion to the Premier League.

However, his role has changed at the Riverside Stadium, with Clayton playing a lot deeper and having his attacking threat squeezed.

He’s scored just a single goal for Boro in those 200+ appearances, which came back in November 2015 in a 2-0 win against Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

This summer, Clayton has confirmed he’s leaving Boro after the club opted to not hand him a new contract.

The Verdict

Clayton’s 2011/12 season was an excellent one and it was gutting to see him leave Elland Road at the end of a campaign that looked so encouraging.

Up until the last couple of seasons, you could say Clayton’s career has seen him excel whilst Leeds have struggled, with Premier League appearances and a promotion.

However, as he searches for a fresh move, Leeds are embarking on a Premier League return and West Ham away in 2012 feels a long time ago.

Thoughts? Let us know!