‘What a coup this would be’ – Leicester City player on the West Brom radar: The verdict

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly keen on signing Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho as they prepare for life in the Premier League.

The Baggies finished second in the Championship in the 2019/20 campaign and secure promotion back to the top flight.

Slaven Bilic will be hoping to bolster his squad ahead of the start of next season in September and it appears he has his eyes on a current Premier League striker.

According to allnigeriasoccer.com, the Baggies are interested in signing Foxes forward Iheanacho and face competition from Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

But would be a good signing for the Baggies? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

This would be an excellent signing and would get the Premier League sitting up, taking notice of the Baggies.

Iheanacho is a top striker, but he needs the chance to be someone’s first choice in the Premier League.

For me, he’d be that at West Brom and with the creative talent that Bilic has within his squad, he’d get chances and, no doubt, score goals.

It doesn’t seem like it will be straightforward to sign him given the interest, but West Brom could do with making a statement signing this summer.

Iheanacho would be just that.

George Harbey

This has potential to be a decent signing for Albion.

Iheanacho has never really been a regular starter in the Premier League, having been used as back-up at Manchester City and Leicester, but he should jump at the chance of becoming the main man at West Brom.

He’s scored five goals and added four assists in 20 top-flight appearances this season. For me, he hasn’t scored enough goals in his career so far, but he hasn’t started a huge amount of games either, so in the right system, he could thrive under Bilic.

I think that Iheanacho is the type of player West Brom should be targeting as he has knowledge of the Premier League and knows what it takes to be successful at this level.

He could turn out to be a coup for the Baggies.

Jacob Potter

What a coup this would be.

Iheanacho has shown that he can perform to a high standard in the Premier League whilst with both Manchester City and Leicester City, and he’d be more than capable of scoring regularly with West Brom if he signed for them.

The Baggies certainly need to sign a striker ahead of the new season, as their current options aren’t cut out for the top-flight in my eyes.

Iheanacho has a proven record in the Premier League, and strikes me as the sort of striker that could thrive off the service provided by the likes of Matheus Pereira.

It would show a real statement of intent by the Baggies if they pulled this one off.