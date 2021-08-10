‘What a club’, ‘Surprised we’ve managed to pull this off’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as another new arrival announced

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Sylla Sow on a permanent contract.

🤝 Welcome to Wednesday, Sylla! Dutch forward Sylla Sow has completed his move to Hillsborough! #swfc pic.twitter.com/Zn3uF11X7M — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 10, 2021

The 25-year-old has spent his career in the top two Dutch divisions, featuring for Jong Utrecht and most recently RKC Waalwijk, the latter who have been playing in the top-flight.

However, Sow has now made the move to England, with the Owls announcing his arrival on their official site this evening.

A versatile forward, Sow’s arrival continues what has been a very busy few weeks for Darren Moore as he looks to build a side that can win promotion straight back to the Championship.

Whilst many fans don’t know much about the player, there was a positivity to the news, and an excitement considering that Sow has spent the past few years at a good level as he now prepares for life in League One.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the latest addition from Twitter…

28 games in the Dutch Premier league last season. Couple of goals n assists. Coming down to league 1? Wtf — steven baggaley (@stevenbaggaley) August 10, 2021

We actually can’t stop signing people, I love this club 😂😂 — Josh🦉 (@Joshww42) August 10, 2021

Getting silly now isn't it. What a club. — Jonny Hardy (@jonnyhardy7) August 10, 2021

How have we managed to sign so many players when we weren’t even able/willing to pay the players last year! — sbagster (@sbagster) August 10, 2021

Surprised we’ve managed to pull this off, hope he smashes it — BigAl76 (@uptheowls76) August 10, 2021

Lads it’s getting silly now — Charlie Cassidy (@CharlieCassid20) August 10, 2021

Great signing. — Ben Savage (@bensaavage) August 10, 2021