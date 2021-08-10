Sheffield Wednesday
‘What a club’, ‘Surprised we’ve managed to pull this off’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as another new arrival announced
Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Sylla Sow on a permanent contract.
🤝 Welcome to Wednesday, Sylla!
Dutch forward Sylla Sow has completed his move to Hillsborough! #swfc pic.twitter.com/Zn3uF11X7M
— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) August 10, 2021
The 25-year-old has spent his career in the top two Dutch divisions, featuring for Jong Utrecht and most recently RKC Waalwijk, the latter who have been playing in the top-flight.
However, Sow has now made the move to England, with the Owls announcing his arrival on their official site this evening.
A versatile forward, Sow’s arrival continues what has been a very busy few weeks for Darren Moore as he looks to build a side that can win promotion straight back to the Championship.
Whilst many fans don’t know much about the player, there was a positivity to the news, and an excitement considering that Sow has spent the past few years at a good level as he now prepares for life in League One.
How well do you know Sheffield Wednesday’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?
Here we look at some of the reaction to the latest addition from Twitter…
28 games in the Dutch Premier league last season. Couple of goals n assists. Coming down to league 1? Wtf
— steven baggaley (@stevenbaggaley) August 10, 2021
We actually can’t stop signing people, I love this club 😂😂
— Josh🦉 (@Joshww42) August 10, 2021
Getting silly now isn't it. What a club.
— Jonny Hardy (@jonnyhardy7) August 10, 2021
How have we managed to sign so many players when we weren’t even able/willing to pay the players last year!
— sbagster (@sbagster) August 10, 2021
Surprised we’ve managed to pull this off, hope he smashes it
— BigAl76 (@uptheowls76) August 10, 2021
Lads it’s getting silly now
— Charlie Cassidy (@CharlieCassid20) August 10, 2021
Great signing.
— Ben Savage (@bensaavage) August 10, 2021