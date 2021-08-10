Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘What a club’, ‘Surprised we’ve managed to pull this off’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as another new arrival announced

Published

6 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Sylla Sow on a permanent contract.

The 25-year-old has spent his career in the top two Dutch divisions, featuring for Jong Utrecht and most recently RKC Waalwijk, the latter who have been playing in the top-flight.

However, Sow has now made the move to England, with the Owls announcing his arrival on their official site this evening.

A versatile forward, Sow’s arrival continues what has been a very busy few weeks for Darren Moore as he looks to build a side that can win promotion straight back to the Championship.

Whilst many fans don’t know much about the player, there was a positivity to the news, and an excitement considering that Sow has spent the past few years at a good level as he now prepares for life in League One.

