‘What a Christmas present’ – Many Stoke City fans react to player’s cameo vs Coventry

Joe Allen made his long-awaited return from injury during Stoke’s goalless draw at Coventry City on Boxing Day.

The Welsh midfielder hadn’t appeared since sustaining an Achilles problem during the Potters’ win over Hull City in March – their final game before the Championship was suspended.

But after turning out for Stoke’s Under-23s’ last week, Allen was named in the squad by Michael O’Neill and then replaced Jordan Thompson, who netted the equaliser against Tottenham in midweek, with just under 30 minutes remaining at St Andrew’s.

Despite not being able to help O’Neill’s side claim three points which would have been enough to send them into the top-six, it was a timely boost for the Potters, especially with games coming thick and fast over the festive period.

It was a fourth clean sheet on the bounce for Stoke, although three of those have been stalemates, which leaves them seventh in the Championship standings heading into their final match of 2020 against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

But here, we’ve been looking at how the Potters faithful reacted to Allen’s return on Twitter:

An amazing Christmas present. Finally we get the Welsh Pirlo back 👌🏻 #SCFC 🔴⚪ — Ade Mason © (@ADE__SCFC) December 26, 2020

Great to see Joe back ❤️ — Christopher Daplyn (@ChrisDaplyn) December 26, 2020

The messiah is back xx https://t.co/ciwlGdIGAH — Thomas Tunstall (@yngdawaydays) December 26, 2020

Return of the king — Ewan James (@_ewanjames) December 26, 2020

what a christmas present 🤩 — george (@TyreseSZN26) December 26, 2020

You love to see it — Sam Taylor (@samtaylor200) December 26, 2020

Ohhhhhh he’s magic you knowwwwwwww

weve got the Welsh Pirloooooooooooooooo https://t.co/BMcD2vtjxP — Dom (@SCFC_dom) December 26, 2020

Welcome back Joe Allen https://t.co/3qupEwBVEY — Stoke Loud & Proud (@StokeLoudProud) December 26, 2020