Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘What a Christmas present’ – Many Stoke City fans react to player’s cameo vs Coventry

Published

7 mins ago

on

Joe Allen made his long-awaited return from injury during Stoke’s goalless draw at Coventry City on Boxing Day.

The Welsh midfielder hadn’t appeared since sustaining an Achilles problem during the Potters’ win over Hull City in March – their final game before the Championship was suspended.

But after turning out for Stoke’s Under-23s’ last week, Allen was named in the squad by Michael O’Neill and then replaced Jordan Thompson, who netted the equaliser against Tottenham in midweek, with just under 30 minutes remaining at St Andrew’s.

Despite not being able to help O’Neill’s side claim three points which would have been enough to send them into the top-six, it was a timely boost for the Potters, especially with games coming thick and fast over the festive period.

Quiz: Did these 20 things happen to Stoke City in 2020?

1 of 20

Did Stoke win an FA Cup game?

It was a fourth clean sheet on the bounce for Stoke, although three of those have been stalemates, which leaves them seventh in the Championship standings heading into their final match of 2020 against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

But here, we’ve been looking at how the Potters faithful reacted to Allen’s return on Twitter:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a Christmas present’ – Many Stoke City fans react to player’s cameo vs Coventry

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: