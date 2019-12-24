‘What a captain’, ‘The best’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to Jake Livermore’s Christmas message

In the last decade, only one team has failed to win promotion from the Championship after being top of the table at Christmas, which is very promising if you’re a fan of West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies have made an excellent start to the season under Slaven Bilic and are currently three points clear at the top of the second tier, after taking 50 points from their opening 23 league games.

There’s still a long way to go in the promotion race, but Albion are currently eleven points ahead of the team in third and have put themselves in a brilliant position to return to the Premier League.

With Christmas nearly upon us, the West Brom players will be preparing to spend time with their families, but they’ll also be looking ahead to their clash with Barnsley on Boxing Day – at least that’s the case for skipper Jake Livermore.

As it’s Christmas Eve, West Brom uploaded a video on the club’s official Twitter feed, asking the players what their favourite gift they have received for Christmas is.

There were many different responses from the players, but Livermore – who has been one of the standout players for the Baggies so far this season – said that his perfect Christmas gift would be three points against Barnsley on Boxing Day.

Can you get 18 out of 18 on this West Bromwich Albion quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 18 Who scored West Brom’s first goal of the season in their win at Nottingham Forest? Matt Phillips Kenneth Zohore Kyle Edwards Filip Krovinovic

Plenty of West Brom fans were quick to react to Livermore’s message on Twitter, here is a look at some of the best responses…

Keep it going boys we've been fantastic all season and us fans are along for the slaven bilic ride to the promised land #coyb #weralbion — Stephen Saunders (@Stephen89825509) December 24, 2019

My skipper — Rob Paddock (@RobPaddockWBA) December 24, 2019

Skippeerrrrrrrr — FGVWBA1878 (@fgvwba1878) December 24, 2019

El Capitano with the best response🔵⚪️ — Jan The Goat (@Holgate68) December 24, 2019

Love that from Livermore 😂 — BigSemiAjayi6 (@BigAjayi6) December 24, 2019

Just love Livermore🤣 — Dan Chaloner (@WbaDan3) December 24, 2019

Livermore 🤣🤩 — NaughtyNathan 🕺🏾 (@will_wba) December 24, 2019

Livermore my don — … (@ftblchaz) December 24, 2019

Jake is just sooo good, don't you just love him 😍😂 — Alex Wells (@AlexWel68521959) December 24, 2019

My captain >> — Jack 💚💛 (@ftblJackv2) December 24, 2019

Captain what a captain — tom (@tomterminator1) December 24, 2019

–@29_JL in the dog house with his mom, however at the head of the table with all baggies fans.. Have a good Christmas skipper 👏👏 #wba — Dawson (@WBA365) December 24, 2019