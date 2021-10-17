‘What a brilliant player he is’ – Many Wigan fans react to summer signing’s starring role v Bolton

Wigan Athletic continued their excellent start to the new League One season with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

Leam Richardson’s side, who have picked up 25 points from their opening 11 games, could return to the League One summit if they win their two games in hand on Plymouth Argyle.

Will Keane opened the scoring for the Latics in the sixth minute, when he tapped in from James McClean’s cutback.

The former Stoke City winger then fired in from 25 yards to double his side’s advantage in the 51st minute, before sloppy defending allowed Callum Lang to add a third.

McClean then added his second of the game with ten minutes left on the clock, inflicting further misery on the home side.

The Irish winger has started six games for Wigan this season, scoring three times and assisting a further two.

Not only will his goalscoring and contributing attributes be a boost for the Latics as the season progresses, but his experience should also prove invaluable during a season where pushing for promotion looks like it might be on the cards.

Here, we take a look at how Wigan fans on Twitter have reacted to McClean’s performance and goals against Bolton…

Man of the match 👍 — Neil Kyte (@tevezgate) October 16, 2021

Got to be James McLean for me what a brilliant player he is outstanding performance all over the field d:) awesome result d:) — Billy WAFC Fairhurst (@WafcBilly) October 16, 2021

That 1st goal was a beauty — Pieyedder (@Pieyedder) October 16, 2021

He’s a top player and a top person.He loves the tics greatfull we have him — Gaz homes (@GazHomes) October 17, 2021

He gives 100% in every game he plays and he’s also not short of quality. An absolute top draw signing and he gets what it is to be a Tics mon 👏 — Steven Parsons (@shoveyxxx) October 16, 2021