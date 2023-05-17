Pundit Danny Murphy has praised Luton Town's performance in their 2-0 win over Sunderland in the Championship play-off semi-final second leg at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night.

The Hatters came into the game 2-1 down from the first leg after defeat at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, but they turned the game around with goals from Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer sealing their place in the final at Wembley.

Sunderland struggled to threaten throughout in a game which the hosts dominated, with their physicality and aerial power proving difficult for the Black Cats to deal with.

It means that Rob Edwards' side are now just one win away from the Premier League and should they be victorious in the final, they will return to the top flight for the first time since 1992.

What did Danny Murphy say?

Murphy was hugely impressed with the Hatters' display, highlighting the characteristics that he believes are key to their success.

"It is quite refreshing in a time when we're always seeing teams try to play this free flowing, aesthetically pleasing football," Murphy told talkSPORT.

"What a brilliant advert for endeavour, togetherness, athleticism, tenacity, simplistic values on a football pitch.

"When you're organised and you have a desire to run about, put your foot in, get in the box, get some crosses in, fight for every ball, double up when you're defending, these are things really most people should expect every week when you see a team play, but what a brilliant performance."

When asked if they would need more than that in the Premier League, Murphy replied: "Not necessarily.

"There are different ways to skin a cat, you've got to have a way of playing and become really good at it and there's not only one way to play.

"I think with the squad he's got and I'm sure if they did get promoted they'd bring in some additions, I think he'd stick with what he's doing.

"Why would you change? They look happy doing it.

"They're a powerful, physical, tenacious, energetic, hungry team."

Will Luton Town be promoted to the Premier League?

It is an incredible achievement for the Hatters to reach the play-off final.

While Sunderland were depleted defensively with no fit centre-backs, the Hatters took full advantage with a commanding performance and in truth, the margin of victory could have been significantly greater.

As Murphy says, they are a hard-working, determined team and it was no surprise to see them overturn the deficit given the character and togetherness in the squad.

It will be a tough test against Middlesbrough or Coventry City at Wembley, but as they proved against Sunderland, the Hatters should never be written off.