‘What a boy’ – Many Millwall fans react as influential playmaker impresses against West Brom

Millwall made it three 1-1 draws in six Championship contests yesterday, with a point away to West Brom.

The Baggies, whose point sees them take top spot in the division, opened the scoring in the 49th minute when Kyle Bartley glanced home a header from Conor Townsend pinpoint cross.

However, Daniel Ballard restored parity in the 55th minute, when his looping header found the top corner, after being expertly picked out by Jed Wallace.

Wallace’s assist was his second of the season, taking his goal contributions up to five in six Championship games.

The 27-year-old, who sees his Millwall contract expire in June 2022, is attracting the interest of a whole host of Premier League suitors, whilst Celtic, Rangers, and West Brom are also tracking his progress with The Lions, as exclusively revealed by Football League World.

Wallace scored 10 times and assisted seven last year, adding to his 10 goals and 12 assists the season prior, with the Reading-born versatile attacker proving to be a real talismanic figure at The Den.

Wallace joined the London club in 2017, following a not-so-successful spell with Wolves, after an excellent four years with Portsmouth.

Here, we take a look at how some Millwall fans reacted on Twitter to Jed Wallace’s assist and performance against West Brom yesterday…

Best away day since Forest,you were all outstanding today.

This is our year.

Well done lads,150 miles home trip with big smiles on our faces.

Thanks🦁⚽️💙 — Paul Llewellyn (@ChewyLewy0707) September 11, 2021

Jed Wallace please sign the contract your creating atleast 2-3 key chances every game and that’s insane your honestly the best player in the league COYL🦁 — Callum cook (@Callumc6230299) September 11, 2021

Jed Wallace digging that cross out 👏👏👏 what a boy. Ballard deserved that too 🦁💙 https://t.co/xcRfmx36AS — david harry webb (@davidharrywebb) September 11, 2021

What a cross pal 👏 don't think that went unnoticed. — david harry webb (@davidharrywebb) September 11, 2021

Is there a goal you ain't been involved in this season mate 🔥🔥🔥 — Dolbs (@Millwalldolbs4) September 11, 2021

And another assist from you mate!! Love you man 💙 — Joe Zampa (@MrZampa7) September 11, 2021

Great cross Mr Wallace. Would love you to stay but understand that you need to do what is right for you and your family. — Steve Selby (@ss_selb) September 11, 2021