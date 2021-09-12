Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘What a boy’ – Many Millwall fans react as influential playmaker impresses against West Brom

Published

3 mins ago

on

Millwall made it three 1-1 draws in six Championship contests yesterday, with a point away to West Brom.

The Baggies, whose point sees them take top spot in the division, opened the scoring in the 49th minute when Kyle Bartley glanced home a header from Conor Townsend pinpoint cross. 

However, Daniel Ballard restored parity in the 55th minute, when his looping header found the top corner, after being expertly picked out by Jed Wallace. 

Wallace’s assist was his second of the season, taking his goal contributions up to five in six Championship games. 

The 27-year-old, who sees his Millwall contract expire in June 2022, is attracting the interest of a whole host of Premier League suitors, whilst Celtic, Rangers, and West Brom are also tracking his progress with The Lions, as exclusively revealed by Football League World

Wallace scored 10 times and assisted seven last year, adding to his 10 goals and 12 assists the season prior, with the Reading-born versatile attacker proving to be a real talismanic figure at The Den. 

Wallace joined the London club in 2017, following a not-so-successful spell with Wolves, after an excellent four years with Portsmouth.

Here, we take a look at how some Millwall fans reacted on Twitter to Jed Wallace’s assist and performance against West Brom yesterday…


