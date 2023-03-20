Sunderland and Luton Town played out a 1-1 draw at the weekend in the Sky Bet Championship.

The result leaves Luton inside the top six and Sunderland outside of it but in the top half, as we enter the international break.

Both sides will be looking to end their respective campaigns on a high, and it remains to be seen just what both can do once we get going again in April.

Off of the pitch, meanwhile, Fred Onyedinma underlined his class as a person over the weekend as he spent some time with one of the Sunderland mascots who has autism.

A great bit of work from Onyedinma and fans of several clubs were quick to pay tribute to him on Twitter in response to his gesture.

We all want to see more of this in the game. Onyedinma will have made the kid's weekend by having a little chat with him and it's great that this story has got a bit of spotlight since the weekend.

A nice move from the Luton man, who deserves every credit for this, and now we move into the international break.

Luton will be looking forward to getting it over and done with, as well, as a play-off place once again beckons for them in the second tier, as they look to earn promotion to the Premier League.