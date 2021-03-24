‘What a bloke’, ‘Sign him up’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans praise player after offering dressing room insight

Sheffield Wednesday carded a huge win on Saturday that could contribute towards their own ‘great escape’ after defeating Yorkshire rivals Barnsley 2-1 at Oakwell.

A brace from Jordan Rhodes downed the high-flying Tykes and eased the pressure somewhat on new Owls boss Darren Moore, who was searching for his first win as Wednesday boss.

A tactical switch from his trusted 4-2-3-1 to more of a 3-5-2 worked wonders at the weekend and there is now a bit of hope that a run of wins can be put together in order to stay in the Championship.

One player who started against Barnsley but has been criticised quite a bit during his time at Hillsborough is tough-tackling midfielder Joey Pelupessy.

The Dutchman has had to deal with the critics but some believe he’s had an upturn in performances in recent times.

Now with a win under their belts under Moore, Pelupessy has been relaying the positive vibes that are in the dressing room to the fans to try and uplift them ahead of a key set of fixtures following the international break.

“In our situation we are still in the ‘red zone’ so we need positive vibes and positive people,” Pelupessy said, per Wednesday’s Twitter account.

“And if everyone is positive and helping each other I really believe in that and I also believe in that when you are on top but also at the bottom.

“So that’s what I try to bring every day and I think the lads can appreciate that so I will keep going.”

Judging by the reaction from Owls fans on social media, you wouldn’t have been able to tell that Pelupessy was not rated by a lot of them at one point as he’s come in for much praise.

Most improved player at the club by a mile — GARY (@GONZOGAZ) March 24, 2021

Underrated and gets undeserved hate tbh — SWFCLiam🦉 (@ProperGrimLim) March 24, 2021

Gets a lot of stick and might make a few mistakes here and there but always puts 110% in every week and you can see he’s great for the changing room — Dan Kitson (@dankitson2003) March 24, 2021

Underestimated player. Does the unsexy job of man marking the oppositions creative players. We win a lot of points with him on the pitch. — Joe Butler (@JoeButlerUK) March 24, 2021

sign him up will be nothing but help in league 1 in his prime years as a player he'll be needed — TheRunOutBlog (@TheRunOutBlog1) March 24, 2021

Best player this second half of season. — H A R R Y (@HarryMiiddleton) March 24, 2021

Player of the year — 🇶🇦🇾🇪 (@ejc18671) March 24, 2021

Most improved player at the club. Keep going Joey — ED14 (@ED6ix) March 24, 2021

Been great this season, sign on the dotted line — MyMateMarmite (@MarmiteOwl1867) March 24, 2021

what a bloke — pars (@joshpars_) March 24, 2021

Been solid this year proved me wrong. Give him a new deal for League 1! https://t.co/ygNMRqJ7Gn — M (@mattyn1991) March 24, 2021