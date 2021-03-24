Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘What a bloke’, ‘Sign him up’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans praise player after offering dressing room insight

Sheffield Wednesday carded a huge win on Saturday that could contribute towards their own ‘great escape’ after defeating Yorkshire rivals Barnsley 2-1 at Oakwell.

A brace from Jordan Rhodes downed the high-flying Tykes and eased the pressure somewhat on new Owls boss Darren Moore, who was searching for his first win as Wednesday boss.

A tactical switch from his trusted 4-2-3-1 to more of a 3-5-2 worked wonders at the weekend and there is now a bit of hope that a run of wins can be put together in order to stay in the Championship.

One player who started against Barnsley but has been criticised quite a bit during his time at Hillsborough is tough-tackling midfielder Joey Pelupessy.

The Dutchman has had to deal with the critics but some believe he’s had an upturn in performances in recent times.

Now with a win under their belts under Moore, Pelupessy has been relaying the positive vibes that are in the dressing room to the fans to try and uplift them ahead of a key set of fixtures following the international break.

“In our situation we are still in the ‘red zone’ so we need positive vibes and positive people,” Pelupessy said, per Wednesday’s Twitter account.

“And if everyone is positive and helping each other I really believe in that and I also believe in that when you are on top but also at the bottom.

“So that’s what I try to bring every day and I think the lads can appreciate that so I will keep going.”

