‘What a bloke’, ‘My manager’ – Many Watford fans have reacted to Xisco’s post-match comments following Rotherham win

Watford strengthened their push for promotion last night with a comprehensive 4-1 victory on the road against Rotherham United last night.

The Hornets would have been expected to put the Millers away due to their differing fortunes in recent months, and they had the game sewn up in the first half.

Francisco Sierralta netted his first Watford goal after nine minutes, and wingers Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema added further goals to the tally later in the first half.

The home side tried to rally in the second half with Freddie Ladapo getting a goal back, but Dan Gosling wrapped it all up just a minute after Ladapo’s consolation with a fourth for Watford.

It was a convincing win for the visitors who have Premier League aspirations, but you have to spare a thought for the Yorkshire side.

Rotherham’s struggles are well known, and last night was their first outing since March 3 due to positive COVID-19 tests.

Manager Paul Warne had to go into self-isolation, meaning he missed last night’s defeat and the man who was in the away dugout last night – Xisco Munoz – passed along his sympathies.

“First of all, I want to say Rotherham have all my respect because of their COVID problems,” the Spaniard said in the post-match press conference, per Watford’s official Twitter account.

“The coach is not here this evening and they have difficulties, so I wish them the best.”

Xisco’s comments have garnered a unanimous positive response from fans of both club, with Watford supporters lauding their man in charge for his class.

Classy. Respectful. Dignified from Xisco. In keeping with the values of our club. — Stuart Levy (@StuLevy2) March 16, 2021

Impressive words Xisco and congratulations so far with the turnaround ,i think you have all our attention now and we sitting up watching you build the club in both results & team spirit for that you deserve praise 👏 — Rich💙 (@Richwfc2) March 16, 2021

My manager — James🐝 (@HurstyJa) March 16, 2021

What a bloke — Aidan 🐝 (@aidyhogwfc) March 16, 2021

Not loving this man is impossible https://t.co/traomPpbHW — WFCAdam🐝🇺🇸 (@WatfordOpinions) March 17, 2021

Classy one from you, gaffer. And I think you’ll be delighted to know that Bournemouth have just smashed Swansea 3-0 tonight. #WatfordFC pic.twitter.com/MKGcesDaj1 — Omar Moore (@thepopcornreel) March 16, 2021

Just what you like to see from a Watford coach, lets hope they dont treat him the same as Jokanovic at the end of the season if he wins promotion — G (@gratomk) March 17, 2021

The Verdict

Xisco has not been in the managerial game long at all, having only managed 11 times in Georgia before getting the Watford job, but he definitely has something about him.

He likes his teams to play in an attacking style, and not only that but he is very well-spoken and is clearly winning a lot of fans – even neutrals.

And if he gets Watford back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, he will be sung from the rooftops when fans are allowed back into Vicarage Road in August!