‘What a beauty’ – Recent Preston North End signing is proving why fans were right to be excited about his arrival

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way….

When it comes to bringing in goalkeepers on loan, Preston North End have had as good a record as anyone in years gone by.

All the top English stoppers in the Premier League right now have had spells in either the EFL or in non-league – the likes of Nick Pope, Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson and Sam Johnstone have all served their time away from their clubs to develop their craft.

And in the case of Pickford and Johnstone, both of those spent time at Deepdale – Preston-born Johnstone was part of the League One promotion-winning side in 2015 and Pickford came in months later, and his performances for the Lilywhites propelled him into the Sunderland first-team and he eventually became a £30 million player.

North End have not needed to loan anyone in for a few seasons now following the signing of Declan Rudd, who’s made the starting jersey his own since Chris Maxwell departed, but after the former Norwich stopper went down with an injury in early January, then-manager Alex Neil had to react quickly.

Neil was able to keep the extent of the injury under wraps in order to not weaken his position when it came to a signing, and he was able to convince Leicester to recall Daniel Iversen from their feeder club in Belgium – OH Leuven – to send him to Deepdale.

Iversen hadn’t been playing much on the continent, however he had regular game-time in previous loan spells in Leagues Two and One with Rotherham and Oldham, and he was seen as the perfect Rudd replacement.

The Dane’s signing on loan came at a time where North End had already added Ched Evans and Jayson Molumby to the fold, and Iversen’s arrival meant that the club had made more additions in a couple of days than they had done in over a year.

The reaction to Iversen’s signing was generally positive, however at the time PNE fans were hopeful of another signing getting over the line in the form of Ben Whiteman, and others were worried about yet another transfer being a loan one.

Ahhhh what a beauty 🤩 — Jack 🌹 (@jackdantucker_) January 7, 2021

Happy days. Whiteman next x — Kris (@krissammons_) January 7, 2021

Ok fairs. Solid keeper from what I've heard. And Neil if Rudd is injured then just say 😂 — Connor (@Conpne03) January 7, 2021

This window is turning into our best one in years!! Keep em coming! — Ian Cowell (@polish2016) January 7, 2021

Stop bringing in loans and buy players — Uzi The Spartan (@SpartanUzi) January 7, 2021

Disappointed to be honest. He's nothing special really. No better than Ripley — Tom 🇹🇻 🇰🇮 🇸🇨 🇬🇲 🇧🇿 (@eternaljimmies) January 7, 2021

Welcome to PNEFC, Big gloves to fill,good luck,💪🤗✌🇬🇧 — Ian hall (@Ianhall75240868) January 8, 2021

Since arriving at Deepdale, Iversen has stood out perhaps as North End’s best player, and with the departures of defenders Darnell Fisher and Ben Davies he’s had a lot of work to do in trying to keep the ball out of the back of the net.

Iversen has kept four clean sheets but even when he hasn’t kept one, he’s made big saves to keep his side in a match, such as his fantastic stop at Ewood Park to deny Blackburn’s Adam Armstrong.

There has been the odd blunder – you can’t put his own goal against Luton down to any fault of his own after he made a fantastic stop just seconds before to deny Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – but the away trip to Millwall saw him lose out to Mason Bennett late on due to uncharacteristic slowness to come off his line.

Preston fans though will be delighted as to how Iversen has been performing, and they will be hopeful that the club can extend his loan for the 2021/22 campaign.