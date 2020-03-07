Brentford
‘What a beast’ – Many Brentford fans react after 21 y/o nets brace in Sheffield Wednesday win
Many Brentford fans have reacted to the performance of Josh DaSilva after he netted an impressive brace during the 5-1 in over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.
A slightly poor run of form of late for Thomas Frank’s Brentford saw their play-off credentials questioned but his side bounced back with a superb win over the Owls.
After a nervy opening ten minutes to the game, youngster DaSilva opened the scoring to hand the home side a 1-0 lead – and that was soon doubled when Emiliano Marcondes struck just before the 20 minute mark.
With Brentford comfortably heading into the half time break in the lead, Bryan Mbeumo added a third to all-but seal all three points at the half time point.
The second half was fairly similar in terms of home dominance and struggling Wednesday continued to create very little.
It was soon 4-0 when DaSilva would grab his second of the game, and Frank’s side would add gloss to their five-star performance as they struck through Tariqe Fosu.
Following the game, countless Bees fans took to social media to laud praise on DaSilva for his impact:
Marcondes for me but Dasilva had a fantastic game as well.
Brentford aren’t joking around but josh da Silva needs another for the hatrick 👀
What a beastttt
Man that goes ohhhhh pic.twitter.com/2UJm1gTrtF
he’s back 😍😍
Lad.
@Arsenal must consider Said Benrahma his penomenal at the left wing brentford are leading 5-0 and he has 2 assists and our youth product Da silva is to having a great game by the way he sccored 2 goals 😱. what do you think arsenal fans should arsenal go for them?
Me i say yes
