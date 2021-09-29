‘What a baller’, ‘Unbelievable tekkers’ – Many West Brom fans react to player’s impact v Cardiff City

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Twitter to react to Alex Mowatt’s performance in their 4-0 away with over Cardiff City last night.

The Baggies were at their scintillating best last night as goals from Karlan Grant, Mowatt, Matt Phillips and Curtis Nelson (og) helped Valerien Ismael’s side to the top of the Sky Bet Championship.

Mowatt scored what was easily the goal of the night however, with the midfielder striking a rising volley that flew into the roof of the net with 15 minutes left to play at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the West Brom faithful to react to the player’s performance, with many taking to social media to air their views on Mowatt.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Mowatt once again showcased exactly why he is so highly rated by so many in the second tier.

what a signing

on free transfer as well

why Barnsley let him go will never know

him and Livermore class together — James Duffy (@JamesDu42894776) September 28, 2021

Brilliant goal well done to you and the whole team — Richard Mitchell (@boingwba) September 28, 2021

Who’s messi when you got @alex_mowatt 😩🥵🥵 — Childish 2.0 (@WBADons) September 28, 2021

quality 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Dan (@wbadann) September 28, 2021

Made my night😍 — Jamie Smith (@jamster0504) September 28, 2021

What a baller!! Signing of the season — Albiongold (@Albiongold2) September 28, 2021

THE GOAT — HX18🐐 (@__Hashar9) September 28, 2021