‘What a baller’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans rave about individual who was ‘unplayable’ in thrashing of Birmingham

Blackburn Rovers continued their excellent form on Saturday afternoon, as they thrashed Birmingham City 4-0 at Ewood Park.

After John Buckley’s first goal of the season gave Rovers the lead at half time. Reda Khadra then doubled their advantage shortly after half time, latching onto an excellent long ball from captain Darragh Lenihan, before keeping his composure brilliantly to round Birmingham ‘keeper Matija Sarkic and fire home.

A double from Ben Brereton Diaz – taking him to 19 league goals for the season – then sealed a third consecutive win for Rovers, lifting to third in the Championship table, just one point off the automatic promotion places.

For Khadra, his strike was his third goal in 13 appearances for Rovers this season, with the on-loan Brighton attacker becoming an increasingly influential figure in Blackburn’s starting lineup.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to pay tribute to Khadra as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Rovers supporters had to say about the 20-year-old’s latest performance.

Congrats Reda Brilliant again today from everyone 🔵⚪ — LScotty2706 (@LScotty2706) December 18, 2021

Congrats on your new family member Reda 👏 make sure that permanent contract is ready to be signed once we go up 😉✍️🔵⚪ — ChrisBRFC (@ChrisBRFC91) December 18, 2021

You were unplayable against today. Really wish you could stay on as a rovers player 💙🤍 — Jo (@MinimumJo) December 18, 2021

Absolutely fantastic display from the team today 👍👍👍 — shaun haworth (@stark1875) December 18, 2021

Reda come join Rovers permanently 🔵⚪️ — Mr Sheen (@MrSheenshine) December 18, 2021

Congratulations! What a baller 😉 — Cameron (@Life_on_Hold) December 18, 2021

Reda Khadra you absolute beauty! 🔥 lovely composure to take the ball round the keeper and roll the ball into the open goal! 🔵⚪️ #Rovers — Callum Altimas (@CallumAltimas) December 18, 2021