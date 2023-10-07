Highlights Blackburn Rovers received transfer fees for three senior players, including left-back Tayo Edun, goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, and young centre-back Ashley Phillips.

Rovers could earn significant amounts in the future for their best players, such as Dominic Hyam, Callum Brittain, Arnor Sigurdsson, Sam Szmodics, and Adam Wharton.

The value of these players could well range from £3.5-4 million for Hyam, £5 million for Brittain and Sigurdsson, £6-7 million for Szmodics, to a substantial £20 million for Wharton due to interest from Premier League clubs.

This summer's transfer window saw Blackburn Rovers receive transfer fees from the sales of three senior players.

Left-back Tayo Edun was sold to Charlton Athletic for an undisclosed fee, which is thought to have been mostly made up of add-ons and sell-on clauses.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski and young centre back Ashley Phillips both completed moves to the Premier League.

Kaminski reportedly brought Blackburn around £2.5million from his move to Luton Town, with the Championship club also said to have made £2million from Phillips' move to Tottenham, a clause in the 18-year-old's contract allowing him to move for a relatively reduced fee.

But how much could Rovers earn in the future, for some of the best players currently on the books at Ewood Park?

Here, we've taken a look at Blackburn's five best current players, and predicted how much they might currently be worth in the transfer market.

5 Dominic Hyam

Hyam joined Blackburn from Championship rivals Coventry City last summer, and has quickly become a key figure for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side.

The centre back's performances saw him named Rovers' Player of the Year for last season, which earned him a senior debut for Scotland, and he has remained a perennial figure at the heart of their defence during the current campaign.

His contract at Ewood Park runs until the summer of 2025, meaning Blackburn do have a bit of scope to negotiate any offer that comes in as things stand, and they would no doubt want to make a profit on the £2.5million they reportedly paid for him, meaning he ought to have a value in the region of £3.5-4million.

4 Callum Brittain

Brittain was another player to join Blackburn last summer, arriving from Barnsley following their relegation to League One.

After a somewhat injury-hit debut campaign at Ewood Park where he still showed signs of promise, the right-back has been one of Rovers' most impressive and reliable performers at the start of this season, both defensively and going forward.

Combined with the fact that Rovers are under no pressure to sell him anytime soon, with a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season as things stand, and there is an argument that Brittain may currently be worth somewhere in the region of £5million to the Ewood Park club.

3 Arnor Sigurdsson

Sigurdsson's transfer situation is an interesting one, given he is currently with Rovers on a 12-month deal, after pausing his contract with CSKA Moscow.

Given his contract with CSKA is due to expire at the end of this season, that technically means he is available on a free transfer - to clubs outside of Russia at least - from January on a pre-contract agreement.

Should Rovers be able to do that to secure the winger on a longer-term deal, then you feel the impressive way the Iceland international has started life at Ewood Park, could see him carry a valuation in the region of £5million.

2 Sam Szmodics

Szmodics joined Blackburn from Peterborough United last summer, and after a slow start, became an increasingly important player as the season went on, thanks to both his attacking threat and work rate.

He has now gone from strength to strength during the current campaign, already surpassing his Championship goals tally from the whole of the 2022/23 season for Blackburn, meaning he is now one of the first names on the team sheet.

As things stand, Szmodics' contract runs until the summer of 2025, although the club do have an option to extend that by a further 12 months. That means they are in a strong position to respond to any offers for the attacker, and therefore the 28-year-old could currently carry a value in the region of £6-7million.

1 Adam Wharton

Academy graduate Adam Wharton enjoyed a breakout campaign for Blackburn last season, that has seen him become a constant feature for the club in the Championship this time around.

That also attracted attention from plenty of Premier League clubs, with Crystal Palace, Brighton and Wolves among those thought to have been keen over the course of the summer transfer window, while the likes of Manchester United and Everton have also been linked since then.

Given that level of interest in the 19-year-old, and the fact he is contracted to Blackburn until the summer of 2027 - meaning they can demand a sizeable fee for him anytime soon - you feel the £20million valuation Rovers have apparently placed on Wharton now, is a rather accurate one.