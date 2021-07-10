Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Whack another £1m on’, ‘Hope we can keep him’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans debate key attacker after pre-season strike

Sheffield Wednesday beat Chester in a pre-season friendly with Josh Windass scoring another goal for Darren Moore’s side.

The attacker has been a man in-demand since the Owls were relegated to League One, with Millwall and Birmingham among a host of clubs who are keen on the former Rangers man.

However, Wednesday have stood firm so far, with reports claiming that Dejphon Chansiri is demanding a £5m fee before he considers cashing in on the influential forward.

With Wednesday having restrictions on who they can bring in, some feel that bullish stance makes sense. And, Windass’ importance to the team is clear, with the 27-year-old making it two in two in pre-season after his smart finish today.

As you would expect, that got the fans talking, with many suggesting that it should ensure the Owls hold out for more money for their key man.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the effort from Twitter…


