“We’ve won four matches on the bounce…” – West Brom fan pundit addresses Daryl Dike dilemma ahead of Rotherham clash

West Bromwich Albion look to be a different animal under new head coach Carlos Corberan, winning four matches in a row under the Spaniard following a debut loss against Sheffield United.

The Baggies have now climbed out of the Championship relegation zone following a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over Sunderland on Monday night, and now the aim is to rise up the table as quick as possible to mount a promotion challenge.

The game-changer against the Black Cats was Daryl Dike, who came off the bench to notch a goal and assist in the second half.

It has been a struggle for the American striker since his move to the Midlands from Orlando City last January, with the Sunderland match being just his fifth appearance in an Albion shirt after experiencing multiple injury nightmares.

Dike though is now finally off the mark after recovering from a thigh problem – many Baggies fans want him in from the start against Rotherham United this weekend, but FLW’s Albion fan pundit Matt is concerned that this would potentially be too soon for the striker following his fitness struggles.

“I think I probably wouldn’t start Dike against Rotherham after winning four on the bounce because of his injury concerns,” Matt said.

“If he gets injured again then then that would be a nightmare and perhaps season-defining, whereas we’ve won four matches on the bounce with Brandon Thomas-Asante starting, so I’d look to continue with him, hopefully get off to a good start, but if not, if Dike is then needed, we know we can bring him off the bench at a lesser risk of damaging his fitness and then he can do the job he did at Sunderland.

“I think also I wouldn’t want to drop one of John Swift or Jed Wallace – Matt Phillips would be the obvious one to drop out but you might risk damaging the balance of the team if you move Asante into more of a role off the wing.

“So I think keep it as it is for now considering we’ve won four games in a row.”

It is a tough call for Corberan to make considering the impact Dike made off the bench at the Stadium of Light, but ultimately his fitness will be called into question.

Having spent over three months on the sidelines, Dike would have wanted to come back with a bang and he has done just that, but there is an argument that a start will be too soon this weekend.

There is a real risk that bringing the USA international back too soon would perhaps make him break down again, so the cameo appearances for now should remain.

There is a long way to go until the end of the season, so if it means wrapping Dike up in bubble wrap to protect him then so be it.