‘We’ve wasted our chance’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to update on future of player in demand

10 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is reportedly expected to be one of the first players released after the Owls’ relegation to League One, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club. 

Wednesday drew 3-3 with Derby County on the final day of the Championship season, a result that saw them finish bottom of the table and condemned them to relegation.

Given they were handed a six-point deduction by the EFL for the 2020/21 campaign, it was always going to be tough for the Owls but they’ve not made it easy for themselves – changing manager three times this term.

With relegation now confirmed, their focus must switch to preparing for life back in League One and with a significant part of their squad out of contract in the summer, decisions need to be made.

According to Yorkshire Live, Rhodes is expected to be one of the first Wednesday players released as the club step up preparations for next season.

Having signed for £10 million back in 2017, the 31-year-old’s time at Hillsborough has ultimately been an expensive disappointment – as he scored just 20 times in 112 games for the club.

Even so, it appears he is not short of suitors with Huddersfield Town understood to be in the driving seat and Ipswich Town also reportedly keen.

The news concerning Rhodes has drawn a mixed reaction from Owls fans, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts…


