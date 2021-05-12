‘We’ve wasted our chance’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to update on future of player in demand

Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes is reportedly expected to be one of the first players released after the Owls’ relegation to League One, which has drawn a mixed reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

Wednesday drew 3-3 with Derby County on the final day of the Championship season, a result that saw them finish bottom of the table and condemned them to relegation.

Given they were handed a six-point deduction by the EFL for the 2020/21 campaign, it was always going to be tough for the Owls but they’ve not made it easy for themselves – changing manager three times this term.

With relegation now confirmed, their focus must switch to preparing for life back in League One and with a significant part of their squad out of contract in the summer, decisions need to be made.

According to Yorkshire Live, Rhodes is expected to be one of the first Wednesday players released as the club step up preparations for next season.

Having signed for £10 million back in 2017, the 31-year-old’s time at Hillsborough has ultimately been an expensive disappointment – as he scored just 20 times in 112 games for the club.

Even so, it appears he is not short of suitors with Huddersfield Town understood to be in the driving seat and Ipswich Town also reportedly keen.

The news concerning Rhodes has drawn a mixed reaction from Owls fans, with many taking to Twitter to share their thoughts…

One of the few id very maybe keep. But wish him all the best. I don’t we try anywhere near the best out of Rhodes – and expect him to score plenty for his next team. — J (@the_geeker) May 12, 2021

Never had a good run in the team! Feel sorry for him as i think he could of had the goals in him. Just didn’t fit the systems we played & JR is the old style CF that teams don’t seem to play anymore. — Shawn Owen🦉 (@SW18_67FC) May 12, 2021

Ridiculous signing. After Wembley it was clear we needed a strong presence in CM & we go & pay ridiculous money for a forward🤷🏼‍♂️ — Dave Cooper💙 (@DaveCoo40868643) May 12, 2021

Should free up a LOT of cash in terms of wages to bring in players. — Chris Ash (@ChrisAsh1975) May 12, 2021

No brainer, need energy and pace up front desperately plus someone on less than £30k+ per week — Nigel Williams (@NigelWi51585735) May 12, 2021

You just know wherever he goes he’ll pile them in, we’ve wasted our chance in the 4 years we’ve had him — chris mason (@chrisma5on) May 12, 2021

Bags 20 goals next season you watch 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Aj5MkEf55R — James Stenton. (@Stento1867) May 12, 2021