Alex Neil's departure came after a 1-0 home loss to Sheffield Wednesday, highlighting his inability to get the team to gel.

The club is struggling to find an ideal replacement due to the failure of previous managers and the potential risk of career damage. They may consider an overseas coach this time around.

Stoke City are in the familiar position once again of needing to find a new manager after their fourth boss in five years was sacked this past weekend.

The curtain came down on Alex Neil's time at the Bet365 Stadium after 15 months in charge, with a 1-0 loss at home to struggling Sheffield Wednesday proving to be the final straw for the Scotsman.

Neil amassed just a 33.33 per cent win record for the Potters, and despite being backed with 19 new signings in the last few months, he was unable to get them to really gel and play on the same wavelength.

Stoke fan pundit: Every manager has failed

The Stoke hierarchy, including chairmen John and Peter Coates as well as technical director Ricky Martin, will now search for Neil's replacement in the dugout, but FLW's Potters fan chairman Ben Rowley cannot think of an ideal candidate suitable to take on the responsibility, simply because of the variation of managers that have already had a crack at the job since 2018.

"To be honest, I don't know who the ideal replacement is for Stoke because it feels like we've tried everything," Ben told Football League World.

"We've tried going for managers with experience, we've tried going for managers with fresh ideas, we tried someone who got promotion out of the Championship - but nothing seems to have worked.

"So, I think this is a really crucial appointment because in the short-term we are in danger of getting relegated,

"But in terms of our long-term future, it seems to me no matter who we appoint, it's more of the setup and the tools that they are given at the club that is set up to fail, because we've had some good managers here at Stoke City and they've all failed in the last six years.

"So, I don't know where the club goes from here, I don't know who would want to take the job and take the risk of having their career really dampened by having a spell here."

Eustace wants job but Stoke could look overseas for a change

The likes of Dean Smith and Graham Potter were early links to the managerial vacancy in Staffordshire, but the former looks to be heading Stateside to Charlotte FC whilst ex-Chelsea boss Potter - who played for City in the 1990's, has reportedly turned down an approach.

Another ex-Stoke player who could be a candidate is John Eustace, who is said to be keen to replace Neil just two months after leaving Birmingham City, according to BirminghamLive.

However, the one avenue that Stoke haven't really tried is going overseas to recruit their next manager.

It is seen as somewhat the trendy thing to do now to look at head coaches in Europe or elsewhere, or perhaps assistant coaches at big English clubs that want to carve their path in management, just like Enzo Maresca and Kieran McKenna are doing really well at Leicester and Ipswich Town respectively.

Stoke recruited a lot of foreign players in the summer transfer window too, so perhaps a younger foreign coach could work better this time around than going domestic.