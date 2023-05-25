Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed that despite the fact that his side will not be able to compete financially with other Premier League sides this summer, he is confident in his ability to nail his transfer recruitment.

A Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon last weekend suggested that Heckingbottom will only be given £20m more to work with following the club's promotion from the Championship.

It is understood that the Blades boss will now be focusing on sourcing bargain moves.

Heckingbottom is also expected to turn to the free-agency market for inspiration, while loan swoops could also be on the cards for his side.

During the previous summer window, the Blades secured the services of Tommy Doyle and James McAtee on temporary deals, while Anel Ahmedhodzic joined the club for a reported fee of £3m.

All three of these individuals went on to play a key role in United's successful push for promotion as the club clinched a second-place finish behind Burnley.

With Doyle and McAtee officially set to return to City at the end of May, the Blades will need to draft in suitable replacements this summer.

What has Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom said ahead of the summer transfer window?

Ahead of the upcoming window, Heckingbottom has revealed that he is confident that the club will be able to achieve success in terms of their recruitment.

Speaking to The Star, Heckingbottom said: "What we'll do, what we've got to do, is work in a specific area and I think we can do that because we've shown it before.

"Obviously, when you look at what some of the other clubs have got, it can't be about money.

"That's nothing other than a statement of fact.

"So what we do is look at specific areas, and find a niche if you want to put it like that."

Will Sheffield United get their recruitment right ahead of their return to the Premier League?

In order to have a chance of competing in the top-flight next season, the Blades will have to nail their recruitment in the coming months.

Having already illustrated that he is capable of identifying talented individuals who have since gone on to excel for the Blades, it is hardly a shock that Heckingbottom is backing his ability to make the right signings.

While it would be a surprise if United do not go on to pay transfer fees for players this summer, they could also benefit considerably from recruiting from the free-agency market.