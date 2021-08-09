‘We’ve pulled off a potential masterclass’ – Many Ipswich fans react as transfer move made for 19-cap international

Paul Cook has already massively overhauled the Ipswich Town squad this summer, and he could be set to seriously frustrate a potential promotion rival in Portsmouth by gazumping them for Joe Morrell.

The News reported that Pompey were close to sealing a deal for the Luton Town midfielder on a permanent basis to add to a thread-bare engine room at Fratton Park.

However in a major twist, the Tractor Boys are believed to have come in with major interest for the Wales international according to The News, and finances could play a part with Ipswich able to offer higher wages.

Morrell, who was born in Ipswich, played just 10 Championship games for the Hatters last season but has amassed 19 caps for Wales at the age of 24, playing a part in every single match for the country at EURO 2020.

And he could be set to join a strong Ipswich side as a replacement for Flynn Downes, who has been training with the under-23’s all summer and is believed to be heading to Championship outfit Swansea City.

Ipswich fans have been reacting to a potential move for Morrell on social media – check out the best responses below.

No harm in signing an international who played well in the Euros I guess? 🤷‍♂️#itfc https://t.co/A7dHE7w844 — Samuel (@SamuelCG07) August 9, 2021

Bring him back home please https://t.co/Vxdyy0mmlq — Daniel (@DGWB_1) August 9, 2021

We’ve pulled off a potential masterclass here. Pompey may have been able to get this across the line with the added space in the wage bill upon selling Jacobs to us. Now we’ve pulled the plug on that last minute, we’ve harmed their chances with another joint target. #ITFC https://t.co/B2NNJp7ldQ — Tom Block (@tomblock01) August 9, 2021

Morrell or Graham Shinnie (as mentioned in the article) would be perfect additions. #itfc https://t.co/xX2awbQ9m7 — Mark Beck MK2 (@_rskid26) August 9, 2021

Love this from #itfc be great midfield — rob (@robpooley1) August 9, 2021

Apparently hijacking Pompeys move for Joe Morrell too. Was outstanding for Wales in the euros, although not the most physical, very talented midfielder who will be more than comfortable playing one of the holding roles in League One. Absolutely unreal window for us. #itfc https://t.co/j8AWHOkbR6 — Harvey Davies (@HDavies1804) August 9, 2021