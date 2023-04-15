Michael Carrick wasn’t too impressed by Middlesbrough’s performance despite hammering Norwich City 5-1 on Friday evening.

The Boro boss believes his team has played better on a number of occasions in recent weeks.

The victory ended a three-game winless run that had hampered the club’s automatic promotion ambitions.

Can Middlesbrough earn Premier League automatic promotion?

But the gap to second-placed Sheffield United is now just five points, albeit while having played two games more than the Blades.

The victory also lifted Carrick’s side to third in the table ahead of Luton Town’s clash with Rotherham United later today.

The 41-year-old was pleased to see his side get back to winning ways and was happy to see his team take the victory despite not being at their best.

He also highlighted the variety of attacking threat that the team posed throughout the game, with four players contributing goals to the win, in particular in the aftermath of Aaron Ramsey departing the game mid-way through the first half with an injury.

“I’m delighted with the result. In a strange way, I actually think we’ve played better in other games, but we had that really clinical feel about us tonight and were ruthless,” said Carrick, via The Northern Echo.

“I was really, really pleased to see that. It wasn’t a nice performance – it was one where the boys showed how much they wanted it and how tuned in they were.

“You could see how confident they were as well, to create the chances and score the goals.

“Even after the setback of conceding just before half-time, it was great to go and score again and have that mentality.

“I was really pleased with a lot of things, and with not really being right at our best I didn’t think, it was a terrific win and really important for us.

“It was nice for the boys to create chances for each other, create goals for each other, and share the load.

“There were threats from lots of different areas, and I was particularly pleased with how we reacted to [Ramsey] going off actually.”

Middlesbrough will be hoping results later this weekend go in their favour to boost their promotion bid.

Carrick’s side will next be in action against Hull City on the 19th of April.

How did Middlesbrough perform against Norwich?

The Canaries collapsed under the pressure of Boro’s attack late in the first half, which essentially ended the game as a contest.

They had multiple attacking threats that proved too much for Norwich to handle.

Defensively, Boro were a bit messy and the concession of the goal was sloppy.

However, there was much to admire about Carrick’s side in their win and it bodes well for their momentum going into the last weeks of the season.