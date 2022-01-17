Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackpool

‘We’ve missed him’ – These Blackpool fans are delighted with club’s decision on 25-year-old

Published

4 seconds ago

on

Blackpool have recalled Ethan Robson from his season-long loan spell at Milton Keynes Dons.

The decision does not come as a surprise after the Tangerines lost Ryan Wintle when he was recalled by Cardiff City, creating a space to fill in central midfield.

Robson, 25, has enjoyed a very productive first half of the campaign under Liam Manning and he leaves the Dons in fifth place with a three point cushion inside the League One play-offs.

Robson started 15 games for the Dons, which is exactly the same as he did in the third tier under Neil Critchley last term.

It appears that Robson will be a squad rotation player for the second half of the campaign, similar to his role last season, which will allow him the chance to play Championship for the first time since May 2018.

Robson is a very accomplished ball playing midfielder who brings a variety of experience to the table at the age of 25, and he will fancy his chances of establishing himself as a starter in Blackpool’s quest for second tier consolidation.

