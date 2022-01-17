‘We’ve missed him’ – These Blackpool fans are delighted with club’s decision on 25-year-old

Blackpool have recalled Ethan Robson from his season-long loan spell at Milton Keynes Dons.

The decision does not come as a surprise after the Tangerines lost Ryan Wintle when he was recalled by Cardiff City, creating a space to fill in central midfield.

Robson, 25, has enjoyed a very productive first half of the campaign under Liam Manning and he leaves the Dons in fifth place with a three point cushion inside the League One play-offs.

Robson started 15 games for the Dons, which is exactly the same as he did in the third tier under Neil Critchley last term.

It appears that Robson will be a squad rotation player for the second half of the campaign, similar to his role last season, which will allow him the chance to play Championship for the first time since May 2018.

Robson is a very accomplished ball playing midfielder who brings a variety of experience to the table at the age of 25, and he will fancy his chances of establishing himself as a starter in Blackpool’s quest for second tier consolidation.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction on Twitter, to the news of Robson’s recall this afternoon…

Great decision, we've missed him In the team,had a great run with MKDons , gutted for @MKDonsFC looking forward to seeing him driving forward. Fingers crossed Matty Virtue can get back soon to being involved again. 🧡🧡🧡 — Matt Cook (@CoachCook71) January 17, 2022

You absolutely love to see this. Like a new signing. — . (@corner_martyn) January 17, 2022

100% the right decision given our shortage of midfielders. 👍🏼 — Sean 🍊🍊🍊 (@53BFC53) January 17, 2022

Think we need the numbers right now. I guess if we can bring someone in before the deadline he can always go back out. https://t.co/jxIbzVIkIx — Chris (@onedavebamber) January 17, 2022

Happy with this, always thought there was a player in there https://t.co/YemlSdtc7D — Dan Franks (@DanielFranks85) January 17, 2022

Gonna come back in and hit the ground running. Happy with this — Mark Webster (@mark_webster87) January 17, 2022

Good decision welcome back Ethan — Ryan (@ryannjoyce05) January 17, 2022