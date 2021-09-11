‘We’ve lost’, ‘Season starts next week then’ – Many Sheffield United fans react as line-up for Peterborough match announced

Sheffield United fans will be hoping and praying that an injection of fresh blood into the squad will bring some wins to the table following the international break.

The Blades went into the two-week break having not picked up a single win so far in the league – drawing twice and losing their other three matches.

It’s not the start to their Championship season that anyone expected following relegation from the Premier League, with strikers like Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie so far failing to fire.

Slavisa Jokanovic asked the club’s board to help him when it came to incomings in the final days of the transfer window and they’ve delivered with the acquisitions of Robin Olsen, Conor Hourihane and Morgan Gibbs-White.

They are all loan signings but are all much-needed additions to Jokanovic’s side – but have any of the trio made it in for a first start as Peterborough visit Bramall Lane this afternoon?

Just one of the new recruits make their bow with Gibbs-White slotting straight into Jokanovic’s line-up, with Hourihane having to settle for a place on the bench and Olsen having to quarantine still.

There’s also a slight surprise with young Iliman Ndiaye coming into the line-up whilst both Ben Davies and Sander Berge are absent due to injuries and COVID.

Bldaes fans have been reacting to the line-up that the Serb has selected – check out their reactions.

WHY NORWOOD AND FLECK — Scott⚔ (@scottkeira13) September 11, 2021

oh well, the season starts next week then.

bar the 2 debuts, its rather meh init. — mark howsham (@MarkHowsham) September 11, 2021

Do I stay at home looking at that line up 😂😂 — shane rowley (@srowley88) September 11, 2021

Disappointing not to see Hourihane starting — Dan Slater (@DanSlat15348609) September 11, 2021

Could be better could be worse — louiecrossley (@wouiewrossleyb2) September 11, 2021

We’re gonna lose again aren’t we https://t.co/uTCDmjHmbE — LPez (@lukeperry_sufc) September 11, 2021

i’ll take that, 3 points today https://t.co/uYjaFixCzy — josh (@JoshBarker1889) September 11, 2021