“We’ve lost Rashica, Placheta and Tzolis” – Norwich City fan pundit outlines Canaries transfer verdict ahead of January

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

It has been a strong start to the Championship campaign for Norwich City, with the Canaries picking up 20 points in their opening 10 matches.

It is a points tally that leaves them in second place going into the international break, with Dean Smith’s side showing they can win in different ways.

Of course, the free agent market is still open as things stand, whilst clubs will have one eye on the January transfer window.

Sharing his thoughts on where Norwich could or should strengthen with both markets in mind, FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes said: “I think the only area we need to strengthen in January would be the centre-backs.

“We’ve got three that are really good but then we don’t have another one, other than a youth player who has made a handful of appearances.

“We lost Zimmermann and I would probably get in one more maybe on loan and that would also mean that our (current) three will get good competition.

“Another area I would say is maybe another winger. We’ve lost Rashica, Placheta and Tzolis and that leaves us with two or three.

“So, I would say getting in another winger would also be quite nice.”

The verdict

Norwich have looked sharp in recent weeks and have a very strong starting XI available to them, but as Zeke alludes to central defensive depth could be an area of improvement.

Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele have formed an excellent partnership during the early stages of this campaign, with Ben Gibson being a more than competent option in the duo’s absence.

However, beyond that, a fourth option to continue driving competition levels wouldn’t go amiss.

As Zeke also points out, there is a similar kind of feeling in wing positions, and whilst starting XI options are up there with the best, there does appear to be an opportunity to recruit depth.