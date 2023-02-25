“We’ve lost him now” – Mark Robins speaks out on Coventry City injury blow suffered in win v Sunderland

Coventry City produced an excellent counter-attacking performance to beat Sunderland 2-1 in the Championship‘s early kick-off, but there was one big disappointment for the Sky Blues to take in the second half.

Kasey Palmer limped off with what looked like a hamstring injury in the 52nd minute, with it clear to see from the attacking midfielder’s body language that he could be ruled out for a significant length of time.

Palmer has been very important player for Coventry this season especially with Callum O’Hare’s injury issues and it will be interesting to see how Mark Robins reacts in his team selection next week.

Robins was very calm and collected in his analysis of the Sky Blues’ play-off hopes after the game, expressing his disappointment to seeing Palmer forced off when he spoke to Sky Sports.

He said: “We’ve just got to make sure that we try and keep the group together as much as possible.

“I think Kasey Palmer – we’ve lost him now, for how long I don’t know and that’s significant for us.

“We’ve got to make sure that we keep people together, it’s a tough week next week, we’ve got to go to Preston and Huddersfield which are two very difficult games but confidence is there and we’ve just got to recover right for those.”

The Verdict

Palmer has had his fitness ups and downs in the past and has really seemed to grow into a crucial first team role at the CBS Arena in the last few months.

The 26-year-old had looked very lively and dangerous in-possession in the first half, his movement and technical ability has worked well in combination with Viktor Gyokeres and will be missed in the coming weeks.

Josh Wilson-Esbrand temporarily slotted in quite well for Palmer before dropping back to left wing back, but Robins is probably more likely to start Matty Godden in Palmer’s place next time out.