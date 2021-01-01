Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘We’ve lost’, ‘Baffling’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans concerned by line up for Derby clash

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday’s starting XI for their Championship clash with Derby County today has been confirmed and many fans have taken to Twitter to reveal their concern. 

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is missing from the squad completely with Joe Wildsmith starting in his place, while Tom Lees is the only specialist central defender named in the XI.

Chey Dunkley impressed in the 2-1 win against Middlesbrough on Tuesday but is absent from the Owls squad, hinting at a potential injury.

Adam Reach comes into the side to replace the central defender, indicating that Moses Odubajo or Liam Shaw may drop back into the back three.

Wednesday will be led by Neil Thompson once again for tonight’s game at Hillsborough after Tony Pulis was sacked at the start of the week.

The Owls know that a win against fellow relegation-battlers Derby would see them move out of the bottom three and above the Rams.

The line up doesn’t seem to have filled fans with confidence, however, with many taking to Twitter to reveal their concern.

