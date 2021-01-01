‘We’ve lost’, ‘Baffling’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans concerned by line up for Derby clash

Sheffield Wednesday’s starting XI for their Championship clash with Derby County today has been confirmed and many fans have taken to Twitter to reveal their concern.

📋 Here's how we line-up for #SHWDER — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) January 1, 2021

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is missing from the squad completely with Joe Wildsmith starting in his place, while Tom Lees is the only specialist central defender named in the XI.

Chey Dunkley impressed in the 2-1 win against Middlesbrough on Tuesday but is absent from the Owls squad, hinting at a potential injury.

Adam Reach comes into the side to replace the central defender, indicating that Moses Odubajo or Liam Shaw may drop back into the back three.

Wednesday will be led by Neil Thompson once again for tonight’s game at Hillsborough after Tony Pulis was sacked at the start of the week.

The Owls know that a win against fellow relegation-battlers Derby would see them move out of the bottom three and above the Rams.

The line up doesn’t seem to have filled fans with confidence, however, with many taking to Twitter to reveal their concern.

Read their reactions here:

no dunkley or westwood we’ve lost https://t.co/86wCPxvkZ8 — nathan (@nathanswfc04) January 1, 2021

No Keiren Westwood or Chey Dunkley in the #SWFC squad is a massive blow. Adam Reach returns and I assume Liam Shaw will play at centre-back. https://t.co/Y7fFfpeMjE — Elliott Jackson (@_ElliottJackson) January 1, 2021

Palmer lees odubajo back 3? 😬😬😬😬😬😬😬 I really hope not https://t.co/eqOmLhmAsf — Josh SWFC (@1867josh) January 1, 2021

That #swfc defence is utterly terrifying: Pelupessey will pass the ball back to Lees Lees will be terrified & give away a free-kick on the edge of the box Palmer will lose his marker who will go on to score Odubajo will high-five the Derby goalscorer — Jim (@Jim__SWFC) January 1, 2021

Announce defeat — Fraser Boyd (@FraserBoyd1) January 1, 2021