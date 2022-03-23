“We’ve got nothing to fear” – Nathan Jones addresses Luton Town’s involvement in exciting play-off battle

Luton Town currently find themselves third in the Championship standings and are enjoying an excellent 2022 thus far.

Heading into the international break with a four-point cushion from Middlesbrough in seventh, Nathan Jones will be hoping that his side’s momentum will not be lost over the next few days with no Championship action.

With eight games left to play in this second-tier season, and a large number of clubs still involved in this play-off battle, it is set to be an exciting end to this term, especially with lots of play-off rivals still having to face each other.

Speaking to Luton Today about Luton’s position and whether that brings up any added pressure, Jones said: “No, why would it?

Luton Town quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers?

1 of 20 James Shea? Arsenal Chelsea Tottenham West Ham

“You dream of going up automatic, dream of winning the Championship, so we’re in a great place.

“These have justified their selections, their signings, justified the work we do, we’ve got nothing to fear.

“There’s a lot more pressure on everyone else around us as if sides around us don’t go up, then it’s more than just pride gets hurt.

“But with us, we’re evolving.

“What we wanted to do was to beat last year, to progress from last year and we’ve done that as we’ve now got one more point with eight games to go than we had last year.

“Numbers wise, we’re far out-weighing, we have progressed again, so realistically, our job is done.”

The verdict

Defying expectations has been the common theme this season for Jones and his side, with their continuation of pushing to secure a play-off place being justified.

The Hatters have put in some excellent performances in recent weeks, and whilst they do not possess the financial power of their play-off chasing counterparts, their intelligent recruitment and tactical prowess has been there for all to see.

Whilst pressure is certainly ramping up at Kenilworth Road, Jones will ensure that his players do not get caught up in the situation, with the Hatters dealing with the pressure admirably over the last few weeks.

If Luton do slip out of the play-offs, then it will still be a good season for the Hatters, when you look at the overall picture.