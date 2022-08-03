“We’ve got a great chance” – QPR fan pundit gives his verdict on transfer situation of 23-year-old from Millwall

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Throughout the summer transfer window, there has been an ongoing saga regarding the future of Danny McNamara at Millwall.

QPR have been interested in a move for the defender as new boss Michael Beale continues to build his own squad and according to journalist Richard Cawley, Rangers had a second bid of £300,000 rejected by Millwall.

Nevertheless, Beale’s side remain keen on striking a deal for the player although Millwall too are hoping to retain his services.

With the 23-year-old entering the last year of his contract, Millwall have offered the player a new deal in the hope of him committing to the club on the longer term.

However, as it stands, McNamara is yet to sign a contract to extend his stay at the Den and on the opening day of the season on Saturday, he was an unused substitution in Gary Rowett’s side.

With that in mind, we asked QPR’s FLW fan pundit Tom Luetchford if he can see the player making the move to Loftus Road amid this latest development: “I definitely feel like Rangers have more of a chance of signing Danny McNamara now, especially as he was an unused sub in Millwall’s first game of the season at home to Stoke.

“I just feel like they are obviously not offering enough money in this new deal that they’re hoping he signs with them but I think the longer it goes on we’ve definitely got a chance because, albeit we’ve only had a few bids so far and obviously they’ve not been successful, but Millwall might finally have to think we’re going to lose Danny McNamara for a price they initially weren’t hoping for.

“But sometimes this happens in football when players suddenly progress and really develop and then it gets to a situation where they’ve only got a year left on their contract and clubs have to accept a smaller amount of money than they were hoping for.

“So the longer it goes on, I think we’ve got a great chance of signing him so hopefully we perhaps can see more of a develop in the situation of Danny McNamara in the coming days, if not the coming weeks before the end of the window so hopefully Danny McNamara will be a Rangers player.”

The Verdict:

At 23-years-old, Danny McNamara should only develop further in his career so you can see why both Millwall and QPR are after the player.

However, it does seem unlikely that we will see the player commit his future to Millwall as it stands as you can’t help but feel that if he was going to sign a new deal, he would’ve done it by now.

Therefore, Millwall will then be faced with a choice of whether to keep him for another year or get a fee for him this summer and given he was on the bench on Saturday, it seem as though the latter would be the preferred option.

With that in mind, it would be no surprise to see McNamara a QPR player by the end of the transfer window.