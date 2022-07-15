“We’ve got a decent chance” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit issues league position prediction ahead of 2022/23

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers produced a very impressive second half of 2021/22, and showed themselves as a very capable side in finishing ninth, in League One, in their first season since promotion from League Two.

The Trotters have been making steady progress under Ian Evatt since he took the reins in the summer of 2020, and they are firmly in the pre-season top six conversation in the third tier.

With some interesting transfer business already conducted and some more to come before the window closes, the Trotters definitely have the quality to ruffle some feathers towards the top end.

In Dapo Afolayan, Dion Charles and Amadou Bakayoko, the club have some mouth-watering options in the final third, capable of fuelling a promotion push if utilised to the best of their ability.

FLW’s Bolton fan pundit Oliver Jaques believes it will be a close-run thing on whether or not they make the play-offs this season, in offering a pre-season prediction.

Speaking to Football League World, Jaques said: “I’d say probably anywhere from sixth to eighth, we’ve got a decent chance of sneaking that last play-off spot, we finished ninth last season, and that’s with a really poor run up to Christmas due to injuries.

“I think we’ve got better squad depth this season to deal with any injuries, I like to think the way that Evatt plays his football gives us a good chance of that, we’ve had a really good pre-season as well, we’ve had some good results and just beat Watford 2-0.

“I think we’re pretty well-prepared for the season and can have a decent stab at sixth.”