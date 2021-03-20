‘We’ve gone backwards’, ‘Has to go’ – These Derby County fans criticise key figure after latest setback

Derby County’s poor form continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City in what was a drab encounter at the Bet365 Stadium.

Wayne Rooney’s side could have few complaints about the result though, as they failed to register a shot on target, with Jacob Brown scoring the only goal of the game with just over 15 minutes to play.

The defeat condemns the Rams to a seventh successive game without a win, and results elsewhere mean they are just five points clear of Rotherham who are third from bottom, whilst they have four games in hand.

Therefore, the fans are growing increasingly worried that Derby could go down, with some now asking questions of Rooney.

The Manchester United legend had done a fine job after taking over initially but the recent form has to be a real concern for all connected to the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…

Rooney has to go, give it Mac or we will go down #dcfc — Burnzy (@jackrrburns) March 20, 2021

Don’t blame Rooney for any of this mess! Give him time and backing no matter what league we’re in! #dcfc — Ryan Booth (@RBooth9) March 20, 2021

Was this Derby's worst game under Wayne Rooney? Didn't remotely look like scoring, passing was poor, little movement, rarely had any overlaps out wide. Just a really tepid display. No attacking belief at all. #dcfcfans #dcfc — Tom Thorogood (@TomThorogood17) March 20, 2021

The only reason Rooney looked half decent was because bielik was back for the beginning of Rooney’s time in charge. Without him we are a relegation side regardless of Rooney or cocu. Not good enough. Relegation seriously on the cards #dcfc — s (@RainfordShay) March 20, 2021

I’ve not minded Rooney’s spell in charge up until this point but I wouldn’t be completely against a change at this stage. Relegation would kill us. #dcfc — JG (@GasPanic93) March 20, 2021

As a team & individuals I genuinely think we've gone backwards under Rooney & Co 🤔 Only thing they can be fortunate about is no fans being at the stadium as I imagine it could be 10x worse out there #dcfc — Scott Oliver (@S_Oliver5) March 20, 2021