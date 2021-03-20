Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘We’ve gone backwards’, ‘Has to go’ – These Derby County fans criticise key figure after latest setback

Published

2 hours ago

on

Derby County’s poor form continued as they were beaten 1-0 by Stoke City in what was a drab encounter at the Bet365 Stadium.

Wayne Rooney’s side could have few complaints about the result though, as they failed to register a shot on target, with Jacob Brown scoring the only goal of the game with just over 15 minutes to play.

The defeat condemns the Rams to a seventh successive game without a win, and results elsewhere mean they are just five points clear of Rotherham who are third from bottom, whilst they have four games in hand.

Therefore, the fans are growing increasingly worried that Derby could go down, with some now asking questions of Rooney.

The Manchester United legend had done a fine job after taking over initially but the recent form has to be a real concern for all connected to the club.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the boss from Twitter…


