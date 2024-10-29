This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

George Dobson has been a welcome surprise this season for Wrexham, following his move from Charlton Athletic in the summer.

That's according to Football League World's fan pundit for the Red Dragons, Liam Grice, who says that the midfielder has been one of the club's best players so far this season.

Dobson spent the last three seasons with Charlton, making almost 150 appearances in all competitions for the Addicks.

He had been due to join Hungarian top-flight side Fehervar this summer following the expiration of his contract at The Valley at the end of last season.

However, the two parties then agreed to mutually terminate the contract before it had begun, and he instead joined Wrexham on a free transfer in the summer.

Now it seems as though Dobson has made a very positive impression, since completing that move to Charlton's League One rivals.

George Dobson proving a pleasant surprise for his new club

Having completed his move to Wrexham, the midfielder has quickly become an important player for Phil Parkinson's side.

The 26-year-old has played every minute of his new side's league campaign so far, and while he is yet to score, he has provided two assists.

George Dobson 2024/25 League One stats for Wrexham - from SofaScore Appearances 13 Goals 0 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 78% Interceptions per Game 1.3 Tackles per Game 3.5 Balls Recovered per Game 6.7 Clearances per Game 1.8 As of 28th October 2024

It is not just with his own performances that he impressing, but also with what he is starting to bring out in his teammates as well, judging by these latest comments from Grice.

When asked has surprised him - either positively or negatively - with their performances so far this season, the Wrexham fan told Football League World: "The player that's surprised me the most this season is probably George Dobson.

"I didn't really know much about him when he came in on a free. I got told by some Charlton fans he was a very hard working midfielder, would bust a gut every game and we've certainly seen that, if not more.

"He's ran our midfield this season, arguably been our best player this season, some Wrexham fans would argue.

"He just marshalls the midfield so well, and allows the creative players around him like an Elliott Lee or an Andy Cannon or an Ollie Rathbone to shine in a more attacking sense, as they know they've got George Dobson behind them who can sweep up the play.

"I'm sure that's led to us having one of the better defensive records in the league, because he helps the centre-backs out as well, and allows the wing-backs to go up and attack as you know you've got that security behind them."

After winning promotion for a second consecutive year last season, it has been a strong start to life in League One for the Red Dragons.

Having taken 25 points from 13 league games so far this season, Wrexham currently sit third in the League One table, putting them in contention for a third straight promotion.

Phil Parkinson's side are next in action on Sunday afternoon, when they travel to Wetherby Road to face League Two side Harrogate Town in the first round of the FA Cup.

For his part, Dobson signed a three-year contract when he joined the club in the summer, securing his future at The Racecourse Ground until the end of the 2026/27 season.

Wrexham pulled off a coup with George Dobson signing

It certainly seems as though the Red Dragons pulled off an excellent piece of business with the signing of Dobson in the summer.

The midfielder arrived at the club with a great deal of experience and proven ability at this level, that did seem to suggest he could have played even further up the pyramid.

That made this an exciting looking signing for Wrexham, and so far it does seem as though the 26-year-old has proven to be just that.

With his performances not only proving crucial, but also allowing other talented players to thrive as well, they have undoubtedly signed a major asset here.

The fact they have done so on a free transfer from a potential promotion rival, will only have made this even more satisfying for those at The Racecourse Ground.

As a result, it does seem as though Wrexham can be understandably pleased with the work they did in securing the services of Dobson in the summer.