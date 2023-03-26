Rotherham United have made a good fist of battling against relegation in the Championship this season and have kept their heads above water to this point.

The Millers were excellent at the start of the season under Paul Warne and the long-serving manager was able to provide them with a sturdy platform before departing for Derby County.

There was an initial wobble when Matt Taylor came in and the Millers have slid down the table as was to be expected, but remain in a strong position to maintain their second tier status.

Rotherham are four points above the relegation zone, having played one match fewer than 22nd-placed Huddersfield Town, with nine matches to play, while a potential points deduction for Reading could see more teams come between them and the bottom three.

The Millers have been relegated in their first season since promotion from League One in the last two occasions they have been in the Championship, but they should be able to stop that frustrating run this term.

Experienced defender Lee Peltier has joined the Millers this season and is confident that they can reach safety in the coming months when he appeared on the Second Tier podcast.

He said: "It's been an up and down season, but when we have been up we've been really good, but when we've been down we've been really bad.

"January made a big difference, brought in a lot of Championship experience, but no fault of anyone's we got hit with a few bad injuries and stuff like that.

"Quietly confident, I think the lads are great, I think the club are trying to do the rights things to be a Championship club now.

"I think they've got a great manager in Matt Taylor, I think he's really good, he can go on to be a top manager.

"It's the first time I've worked with him or come across him and I really like how he is, I think if he can keep us up this year, the club are in great hands."

The Verdict

Considering the number of high profile managers that Peltier has played under in an illustrious career in the EFL and the Premier League, Matt Taylor has received very high praise in his comments.

It was a risk for the Millers to choose him as Warne's replacement, especially after failing to lure Cambridge United's Mark Bonner to the club, but one that appears to be coming off.

Taylor was managing Exeter City in the League Two automatic promotion race this time last season and was playing a very different style of football to that of Warne.

However, Taylor has adapted in impressive fashion and will be confident that he can kick on and progress further with the Millers next term