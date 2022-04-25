“We’ve been delighted” – Ian Evatt reveals Bolton Wanderers’ stance regarding Manchester City loanee

Ian Evatt has revealed that he is hopeful that Bolton Wanderers can sign James Trafford from Manchester City on loan again in the summer, in conversation with Manchester Evening News.

The 19-year-old, who arrived at the University of Bolton Stadium back in January, has played every single minute of Bolton’s season since his transfer midway through this season.

Trafford started the campaign with Accrington Stanley, however, he saw his game time diminish as the first half of the campaign progressed.

Speaking to Manchester Evening News about Trafford’s season thus far, after he made an error that led to Cheltenham Town’s goal on Saturday, Evatt said: “I think it was a really good performance and Traff as well, for all that he made that error, he’s 19-year-old. He’s going to make mistakes but the way he was front footed, the way he took some of their corners against big opposition was great.

“He’ll learn from that, it didn’t cost us anything. If anything that’s more valuable that he’ll learn that lesson moving forwards and hopefully we can keep him here next season.

“He’s a 19-year-old kid, he’s entitled to make mistakes but everything else and fundamentally his goalkeeping has been outstanding. He’s solid, he makes great saves.

“We know he still needs some work in possession and playing out but it’s just risk and reward really at that stage of the game.

“It was dead and we were in complete control, we didn’t need to take that risk but he’s learning on the job and I’ve been delighted with him since he’s come in.

“He’s been absolutely brilliant. He’s a fantastic character, a confident young man, we’ve been delighted with what he’s shown us.”

The verdict

Proving to play with a level of maturity and confidence, Trafford has adapted to League One football very well, with the 19-year-old’s arrival being met with some strong Bolton form.

The young goalkeeper’s shot-stopping ability, and composure when on the ball, make him an exciting prospect in the English game.

It remains to be seen what happens in regard to his immediate future, and whether his performances in the third tier could help attract wider interest in the summer.

The young goalkeeper may have made an error that led to the Cheltenham goal, but ultimately, he has been excellent in Bolton colours this season.