Sheffield Wednesday

‘We’ve all had enough’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Barry Bannan’s comments

Barry Bannan insists that he and his Sheffield Wednesday teammates let the club down at the weekend, after losing 5-0 to Brentford at Griffin Park.

The Owls fell to their sixth defeat in 10 games after crashing to a humiliating 5-0 defeat to the Bees, with the pressure building on manager Garry Monk.

First-half goals from Josh Dasilva, Emiliano Marcondes and Bryan Mbeumo fired Thomas Frank’s side into a 3-0 lead heading into the half-time interval.

Dasilva made it two goals before Tarique Fosu opened his Brentford account before the final whistle, to condemn Wednesday to their worst defeat of the season so far.

Bannan made no excuses for his side’s performance after the game. Via the official club website, he said: “Not good enough, obviously. We’ve let the club down, let the fans down, let the badge down.

“There’s not much else I can say really, it was terrible. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, us as players have to start taking the blame now. The manager works hard, day in, day out.

“It might always come from me, it might sound boring but it’s us on the pitch now. You can’t go from playing as well as we did the other night against Manchester City, to coming here today and losing 5-0. It’s not acceptable.”

The Owls’ season now looks set to fizzle out with the club sat 14th in the Championship, despite signs looking positive when he first took over.

Here’s how Wednesday fans reacted to Bannan’s honest comments…


