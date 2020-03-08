‘We’ve all had enough’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Barry Bannan’s comments

Barry Bannan insists that he and his Sheffield Wednesday teammates let the club down at the weekend, after losing 5-0 to Brentford at Griffin Park.

The Owls fell to their sixth defeat in 10 games after crashing to a humiliating 5-0 defeat to the Bees, with the pressure building on manager Garry Monk.

First-half goals from Josh Dasilva, Emiliano Marcondes and Bryan Mbeumo fired Thomas Frank’s side into a 3-0 lead heading into the half-time interval.

Dasilva made it two goals before Tarique Fosu opened his Brentford account before the final whistle, to condemn Wednesday to their worst defeat of the season so far.

Bannan made no excuses for his side’s performance after the game. Via the official club website, he said: “Not good enough, obviously. We’ve let the club down, let the fans down, let the badge down.

“There’s not much else I can say really, it was terrible. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, us as players have to start taking the blame now. The manager works hard, day in, day out.

“It might always come from me, it might sound boring but it’s us on the pitch now. You can’t go from playing as well as we did the other night against Manchester City, to coming here today and losing 5-0. It’s not acceptable.”

The Owls’ season now looks set to fizzle out with the club sat 14th in the Championship, despite signs looking positive when he first took over.

Here’s how Wednesday fans reacted to Bannan’s honest comments…

So how are you going to fix it, sorry but my opinion is they are not playing for the manager, the club or themselves, most probably don’t care as they are out of contact at the end of June, they are stealing a living from US the Supporters, very disappointing — russell (@walchyboy) March 7, 2020

So what is it then? Why have the players not got the passion ? — sarah potts (@sarahlpotts) March 7, 2020

Yeah we keep hearing that. But seriously @swfc just leave off tonight, think we've all had enough. — Rob Barber (@skaheadbob) March 7, 2020

Why's it always Bannan that comes out talking like this what about our so called captain? He not got owt to say ? U know the leader 🙄 — markowl 🦉 (@johnada75157425) March 7, 2020

These comments are what we are hearing every other week now.#notgoodenough — WAWAW (@1867_Owl) March 7, 2020

Please stop shouting at everyone and concentrate on your own game . Good footballer but when you’re agitated it doesn’t work — adam (@adam25869396) March 7, 2020

Inflatable Boy, from the inflatable family goes to the inflatable School… — Lewis Southam (@lewsouthy) March 7, 2020

It's ok Barry, you'll have have your big fat paychecks at the end of week, while us hardworking fans are struggling until the end of the month! Here's an idea, why don't every single one of you refund those amazing fans that have spent hundreds going to watch that shitshow today? — joanne drabble (@jodrabble) March 7, 2020