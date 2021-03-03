Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday News

Westwood, Forestieri: The Sheffield Wednesday XI that came within 90 mins of Premier League football – Where are they now?

Published

9 mins ago

on

CLICK TO START GALLERY

Sheffield Wednesday have one clear objective for the remainder of the season, with Darren Moore tasked with keeping the Owls in the Championship.

A pre-season point deduction presented an uphill battle for the Owls, with Moore now arriving as the club’s third permanent boss this season with the brief of avoiding relegation.

It’s a far cry from what the club’s aim was back in 2015/16, when Carlos Carvalhal had Hillsborough dreaming of promotion back into the Premier League.

That season, Wednesday were beaten by Hull City and Mo Diame in the play-off final, falling agonisingly short of returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2000.

Play-off football was achieved again the season after, but Huddersfield Town beat Carvalhal’s side in the play-off semi-finals.

Nobody has come as close to delivering a promotion as Carvalhal in 2015/16, but where are the starting XI from Wembley now?

We take a look…


Related Topics:

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL. A current focus on Huddersfield Town and their fortunes back in the Championship, but out and about at as many games as possible. Leeds United fan and proud to have reported on their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: Westwood, Forestieri: The Sheffield Wednesday XI that came within 90 mins of Premier League football – Where are they now?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: