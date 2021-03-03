Westwood, Forestieri: The Sheffield Wednesday XI that came within 90 mins of Premier League football – Where are they now?

Sheffield Wednesday have one clear objective for the remainder of the season, with Darren Moore tasked with keeping the Owls in the Championship.

A pre-season point deduction presented an uphill battle for the Owls, with Moore now arriving as the club’s third permanent boss this season with the brief of avoiding relegation.

It’s a far cry from what the club’s aim was back in 2015/16, when Carlos Carvalhal had Hillsborough dreaming of promotion back into the Premier League.

That season, Wednesday were beaten by Hull City and Mo Diame in the play-off final, falling agonisingly short of returning to the Premier League for the first time since 2000.

Play-off football was achieved again the season after, but Huddersfield Town beat Carvalhal’s side in the play-off semi-finals.

Nobody has come as close to delivering a promotion as Carvalhal in 2015/16, but where are the starting XI from Wembley now?

We take a look…