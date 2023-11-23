Highlights Weston McKennie admits he disappointed certain people at Leeds United and struggled to adapt to English football during his time at the club.

McKennie's struggles at Leeds have inspired his turnaround at Juventus, where he has become a regular player under Massimiliano Allegri.

Leeds fans may appreciate McKennie's honesty, but his signing will serve as a lesson for the club in the future, should they make it back to the Premier League.

Weston McKennie believes he ‘let certain people down’ at Leeds United after his poor spell at Elland Road last season.

Weston McKennie endures tough time at Leeds

With the Whites battling relegation in January of the previous campaign, they made the decision to sign the USA international, in a move that seemed like a coup at the time.

The midfielder had won over 40 caps for his country, as well as winning a Coppa Italia with Juventus. So, there was an expectation that he would improve Leeds and help them as they looked to climb up the Premier League table.

As it transpires, the move was a disaster, as McKennie struggled to adapt to English football, and his performances, and effort, did not impress the Leeds fans.

What has Weston McKennie said about his time at Leeds?

Since his exit, the 25-year-old has returned to Juventus, and he has featured regularly for Massimiliano Allegri’s side as they sit second in Serie A.

So, things have improved significantly for the player, and he explained to Sky Italy, as quoted by the Athletic, that his struggles at Leeds have helped inspire the turnaround for him in Turin.

“I didn’t have the best performances. I felt I let certain people down. But at the end of the day, when I came back, I think it was important for me in general to have an experience like that, to have that happen to me at this moment of my career, because when I came back it felt like I was coming back here for the first time again.

“When I first came to Juventus, nobody knew who I was, everybody doubted me, everybody was against me, and I think it was important for me because it put chips back on my shoulder. That’s when I perform best and prove that I can do it and that I belong, so it was nice to come back and have that feeling again.”

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

What will Leeds fans make of this?

There’s no denying that McKennie was a real disappointment as he arrived with such good pedigree, but he didn’t impact the team in the way many expected.

So, the fans will appreciate the honesty from the player here, and the reality is that sometimes transfers just don’t work out. Plus, it’s more difficult when you arrive mid-season, as there’s less time to adapt to your new surroundings.

McKennie deserves credit for the way he has bounced back at Juventus, but his time at Leeds will always be a disappointment.

What next for Leeds?

The bad days from last season already feel like a long time ago for Leeds, as so much has changed in the summer, and they now have a new manager with a different team, with everyone pulling in the same direction.

There’s unlikely to be any animosity towards McKennie, but his signing will no doubt be a lesson for Leeds in the future should they return to the Premier League.

That’s the challenge for Daniel Farke, with his side currently third in the Championship ahead of Friday night’s fixture at Rotherham United.