Sunderland are "taking a serious look" at Westerlo striker Matija Frigan during this transfer window.

This is according to an update from Michael Graham, who reported this news on X.

The Black Cats have had struggles in their forward department for quite a few years now.

During the 2022/23 campaign, they had Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms at their disposal, but the former was injured for much of the season and the latter was recalled by Everton during the 2023 January window.

Joe Gelhardt may have arrived as a replacement for the second half of the season, but he wasn't a great fit for Tony Mowbray's system.

To their credit, the Black Cats' board brought in quite a few forward additions during the 2023 summer window, but the likes of Luis Hemir, Mason Burstow and Nazariy Rusyn all struggled.

Even this season, they have had issues in this position, even though Wilson Isidor has proved to be a real asset for them.

Wilson Isidor's 2024/25 campaign at Sunderland (All competitions) Appearances 23 Goals 8 (As of January 14th, 2025)

Aaron Connolly has failed to make a real impact at the Stadium of Light and now looks set for a move to Millwall. And an injury to Ahmed Abdullahi has kept him on the sidelines.

Sunderland considering move for Matija Frigan

Frigan wouldn't be the first Westerlo striker to make the move to England.

Lyle Taylor also made the move away from the club to link up with Burnley, where he has been able to enjoy some success.

And the Black Cats are now thought to be keeping tabs on Frigan, ahead of a potential move for the player.

The Croatian has registered seven goals and three assists in 22 appearances for his current team this season - and that has allowed him to attract interest from Regis Le Bris' promotion chasers.

He played for Rijeka and had a couple of loan spells away from his loan city, before making the switch to Belgium to try and further his career. At just 21, he is already impressing at the top level of Belgian football.

Matija Frigan could be a shrewd addition for Sunderland

Frigan is doing well, considering he's only 21.

Impressing at a fairly decent level, he could easily be a great asset in the Championship.

But the Black Cats also need to be recruiting with promotion in mind, because they remain in contention to secure a Premier League return at the end of the season.

With this in mind, you have to wonder whether Frigan would be a key part of the first team if they are promoted.

In saying that, Frigan is clearly someone who has plenty of potential, so the Black Cats should consider making a bid for him.