‘West London is white!’ – Fulham man sends passionate message after big derby day win

Harrison Reed praised his teammates and the fans as Fulham moved up to third in the Championship following a convincing 4-1 win over rivals QPR.

Marco Silva’s side have been brilliant for parts of this season, but they’ve struggled for consistency at times. However, they were at their best for the visit of the R’s, as they ran out comfortable winners.

Aleksandar Mitrovic will understandably get the headlines after he scored another two, but the midfield were impressive as well, with Reed playing his part alongside the classy Jean Michaël Seri.

And, the win clearly meant a lot to the former Southampton man, as he took to Instagram to reveal his delight.

“Yep, West London is white! Big performance from everyone and great support today. Let’s go.”

The challenge for the Cottagers will be to maintain the levels they set against QPR moving forward, with Silva’s team back in action against Cardiff City in the week.

A defeat to Swansea on Sunday means the Bluebirds head to the capital having suffered six successive defeats.

The verdict

This was a huge win for Fulham in terms of beating a side that will also expect to be pushing for promotion and the performance, so the passion from Reed is understandable.

The fans will also love to see the message and they are right to milk it after what was a great day for the Cottagers.

But, attention will have already turned to the Cardiff game, because the Championship is relentless and they now need to be focused as they look to push up into the top two.

