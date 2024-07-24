West Ham United are only willing to pay £20 million plus add-ons for Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville.

That is according to Football Insider, which states that initial talks have taken place between the two clubs over a transfer for the 22-year-old, with the Hammers keen to sign the player, but are way off the £35 million or more Leeds want for the attacker.

Leeds have so far had a fairly steady transfer window, as the club have brought in four new signings, one of whom is Joe Rodon, who has now joined the club on a permanent basis.

But the Yorkshire side have seen Archie Gray leave the club in this transfer window in a big-money move to Tottenham Hotspur, and it appears as though Summerville could be the next in line as he gathers more and more attention.

West Ham United’s stance on Summerville becomes clearer

It was reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that West Ham had submitted an initial proposal to Leeds for Summerville.

Romano stated that talks had taken place on the players' side as well, but the deal isn’t close and is considered to be very expensive.

The Italian also added that AS Roma have included the Leeds attacker in their list of targets, but that is only in case their deal for another target doesn’t come through.

Now, it has been reported by Football Insider that the Hammers are only willing to pay £20 million plus add-ons for Summerville in this transfer window.

The report goes on to add that talks have taken place and West Ham are keen to sign the 22-year-old this summer.

Furthermore, it is stated that Leeds are holding out for a figure of £35 million or more, a price that West Ham do not want to pay. As well as the Hammers holding an interest, Newcastle United and Fulham are also keen on the player and have registered their interest.

Summerville’s 2023/24 stats for Leeds United

The 2023/24 campaign was a rather disappointing one for Leeds, as the club was expected to seal promotion back to the Premier League but was unable to as they were beaten by Southampton in the play-off final.

Despite not being promoted, Summerville was still able to have a very successful campaign on a personal level.

Crysencio Summerville's Leeds United stats Apps 89 Goals 25 Assists 12 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on July 24th)

The winger finished the season with 20 goals in the Championship and nine assists to his name, as he was one of Leeds’ most attacking threats.

Overall, the 22-year-old finished the season having scored 21 goals for the club in all competitions and collected 10 assists.

Summerville still has two years left to run on his contract at Elland Road, but another season in the Championship does look unlikely given his performances last season.

Leeds are going to want more than £20 million for Summerville

If West Ham are only willing to pay £20 million for Summerville, then their chances of signing the player are somewhat slim.

There is no way that Leeds are going to allow the 22-year-old to leave this summer for a fee around that mark. The club is going to want to get at least something similar to what they got for Gray, if not a lot more.

Summerville was outstanding last season for Leeds, and given that he still has two years left to run on his contract, the club has every right to demand a fee that they see is fair.