West Ham’s transfer stance on Burnley key player becomes clearer

Burnley talisman Maxwel Cornet is just one of seven options on West Ham United’s shortlist as they try to get a deal for a new left-back over the line, according to a Patreon report from ExWHUemployee (via West Ham Zone).

The Ivorian hasn’t been short of interest this summer following their relegation from the Premier League, with a few top-flight sides including Everton and Nottingham Forest already making formal approaches to try and lure him away from Turf Moor.

However, it’s Newcastle United who look to be in the best position at this stage with the Magpies being given encouragement that they will be able to get a deal over the line, even though they are unwilling to pay his £17.5m release clause up front.

The Clarets are willing to negotiate a deal that would include instalments instead but unfortunately for Eddie Howe’s side, there’s a cost that comes with it, with officials at Turf Moor bumping his price tag up to £25m.

One side that doesn’t look set to conclude a deal for him imminently is West Ham, who currently have Frankfurt’s Filip Kostic at the top of their transfer priority shortlist at this stage.

Cornet also appears on that list, but he remains in limbo along with five others as the Hammers try to negotiate an agreement with the Bundesliga side for their top target.

The Verdict:

If the Hammers operate with a back four, that may limit Cornet’s ability to make a real impact in the final third and this could be a source of frustration for him after he scored nine league goals last term.

At this stage though, there’s a good chance he would displace Aaron Cresswell if he was to come in and this is why he may be tempted by a move to the London Stadium, with David Moyes’ side looking as though they will be competing in the top half of the top-tier table for the foreseeable future if they can continue to build on last term.

The chance to play European football may also be tempting and that could persuade the 25-year-old to reject the likes of Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in favour of a move to the London Stadium.

But game time could be key because he will want to be one of the first names on the teamsheet wherever he goes, enabling him to fulfil his potential with the Ivory Coast international still having plenty of room to grow at 25.

And if the top-tier side are willing to fork out £25m, it could be tempting for the Clarets to cash in considering they haven’t retained many of their other key players anyway.