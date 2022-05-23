West Ham’s stance revealed as they weigh up transfer swoop for Burnley man

West Ham are monitoring Burnley’s Nick Pope, although keeping Alphonse Areola at the club remains the preference for David Moyes this summer.

That’s according to Claret & Hugh, who have revealed that the Hammers are in talks with PSG to keep Areola, after an impressive year on loan in the capital.

Whilst he has done well when called upon, the French international has been second choice in the league, so the report claims West Ham are reluctant to pay Areola’s believed £125,000 a week wages for someone who will be backup and used in the cup.

Therefore, with negotiations ongoing, Moyes is also looking elsewhere, with Pope thought to be on the Irons’ radar.

The update explains how the Burnley stopper will command a lower salary and there is a hope that he could be available for around £20m following Burnley’s relegation.

The Clarets are gearing up for life back in the Championship after losing to Newcastle on the final day, combined with Leeds’ win at Brentford.

Many sales are expected from Turf Moor in the summer, with Pope sure to be one of the most valuable assets in the squad.

The verdict

Despite Burnley’s relegation, Pope is a player who has enhanced his reputation with some outstanding performances, particularly later in the campaign.

So, interest in him was inevitable and he is someone that the Clarets will be able to ask a lot of money for.

Clearly, West Ham have other options open to them right now, so this may be one to monitor as the weeks pass, but, either way, you would expect Pope to have played his last game for the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.