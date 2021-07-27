West Ham’s stance on West Brom player detailed following Rangers development

West Ham United are reportedly still keen on West Bromwich Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone despite the impending signing of Rangers’ shot-stopper Brian Kinnear but face competition from Arsenal.

According to The Express, the east London club are close to signing 20-year-old Kinnear on a free transfer from the Ibrox outfit but that will not halt their pursuit of cover and competition for Lukasz Fabianski.

The report claims that the Hammers remain keen on signing Johnstone, who has entered the final year of his Baggies contract and could now be available for £12 million.

They’re not the only Premier League club thought to be keen either, with Arsenal understood to view him as a cheaper alternative to Aaron Ramsdale.

Johnstone has been a key player for Albion for a number of seasons now – helping them secure promotion to the top flight in 2019/20 before producing arguably the finest campaign of his career last term despite their relegation.

The 28-year-old made the more saves (166) than any other Premier League goalkeeper last term (Squawka), earning himself the Baggies’ Player of the Season award and a place in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad.

The Verdict

The latter part of the window could be busy for the Baggies, with both Johnstone and Pereira on West Ham’s radar.

It would be a shock if the 28-year-old doesn’t secure a move back to the Premier League this summer, particularly for the price currently being touted for him.

The Hammers could be the lucky side that benefit from his situation but Arsenal do still hold an interest, it seems.

David Moyes seems to be keen to significantly bolster his keeping unit with the potential for both Kinnear and Johnstone to join before the end of the window.