West Ham’s stance on seven-figure EFL deal clarified

West Ham United are reportedly committed to signing Craig Dawson permanently and decided some time ago that they would make that happen irrelevant of the clauses in the loan deal with Watford.

Dawson joined on a season-long loan deal back in October and it is understood that as part of that agreement, a £2 million permanent move would be triggered after 15 Premier League starts.

The 30-year-old has started 14 times for the east London club so far but, according to Claret & Hugh, the Hammers are committed to sign him permanently whether or not the clause is triggered.

It is understood that it was decided some time ago by David Moyes and others at the London Stadium that he would be signed, with Dawson now set to be West Ham’s first signing of the summer.

The centre-back barely got a look in for the Hammers in the first half of the season but has been ever-present during their hugely impressive run since the end of December and looks likely to be a key figure in their top four push.

The ultimate Watford shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

1 of 18 Which gambling company have sponsored Watford for the last two seasons? Betfair Sportsbet.io Betbull Ladbrokes

The Verdict

Dawson’s loan move looked a little bit like a mistake in the early part of the season when he wasn’t getting a chance but it’s proven a masterstroke in the first few months of 2021.

The defender has been very reliable since being handed his opportunity and cemented his place in the Hammers backline.

It’s seemed likely for a little while now that he join the club permanently in the summer but we now have clarification of West Ham’s stance.

The reported fee of £3 million – a £1 million upfront loan fee plus £2 million when the deal goes permanent – looks an absolute bargain.