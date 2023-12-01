Highlights Middlesbrough's success under Michael Carrick has attracted attention from Premier League clubs, but the interest in Steve Cooper is a relief for Boro fans.

Cooper's age and potential for long-term success make him an appealing option for Crystal Palace and West Ham, who have older managers.

While Carrick's link to West Ham earlier in the year was a concern, the current focus on Cooper gives Boro hope that Carrick can continue his promotion challenge away from the spotlight.

Since October last year, Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick have gained a lot of plaudits in the Sky Bet Championship and beyond.

When he joined the club last season, they were looking at a possible relegation battle as they sat in 21st place, yet the former Manchester United interim boss completely changed their campaign around.

They ended up finishing in fourth spot and entering the play-offs with a massive chance of getting to the Premier League in Carrick's first season of management. However, it wasn't to be for Middlesbrough as they were defeated by Coventry City in the semi-finals.

But that hasn't stopped the buoyancy around the club.

Yet, one thing that potentially would do that is if a Premier League club decided to sack one of their managers and poach Carrick, as has previously been touted. The fact that talksport has reported that two sides are interested in Steve Cooper will come as a relief to Boro fans.

Related Middlesbrough plot January move for 16-goal international striker Middlesbrough are interested in FC Cincinnati and the USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez.

It is a positive for Middlesbrough that Steve Cooper is attracting interest

The report stated that Crystal Palace and West Ham have an interest in Cooper, who is in charge of Nottingham Forest.

In the 2021/22 season, he managed to get Forest promoted via the play-offs after replacing Chris Hughton as manager, and he carried on impressing as he kept the club up in his first campaign as a Premier League coach.

At just 43, Cooper has a lot of time ahead of him as a manager, which isn't the case for Roy Hodgson and David Moyes at Palace and West Ham respectively.

Moyes is now 60 and even though he won the Europa Conference League with the Hammers last season, they have at times flattered to deceive in 2023 and a mid-to-long-term successor feels like it's on the horizon.

Hodgson is much older than Moyes at 76 and had to come out of retirement to ensure Palace stayed up alongside Forest last season. Naturally, the Eagles are going to need a replacement soon.

The fact that Carrick was linked to the West Ham job earlier in the year, as reported by The Mirror, would have been a worry given these claims, but the big boost for now is that he is seemingly not the front-runner for that job, or the Palace one, with all eyes on Cooper.

In an ideal world for the Championship club, no changes are made between these three sides and things stay as they are. There's always the possibility that there could be a butterfly effect and set off a chain reaction of sackings.

So, if that happens, it will be a nerve-wracking period for Boro supporters due to the fact that Carrick is one of the best upcoming English managers and going to be sought after. The hope for now will be that Cooper continues to get the attentions of any club that buckles first and looks for a change.

Carrick can then quietly get on with challenging for promotion away from the spotlight.

Can Carrick get Middlesbrough up this season?

Middlesbrough - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Chuba Akpom Ajax Permanent (fee involved) Joe Lumley Southampton Permanent Grant Hall Rotherham United Permanent Luke Daniels Forest Green Rovers Permanent Martin Payero Udinese Calcio Permanent Marc Bola Samsunspor Permanent Matthew Hoppe San Jose Loan Liam Roberts Barnsley Loan Darnell Fisher Without Club Permanent

After a transfer window in which they had to sell important players such as Chuba Akpom, Boro started the campaign in poor form, and it looked like it was just a long honeymoon period for Carrick.

However, even when it looked difficult, Carrick, like all top managers, turned it around. After their emphatic 4-0 win over Preston North End, they are well and truly in the play-off hunt again with the chasing pack behind Ipswich Town and Leicester City in the top two spaces a big one due to how tightly together they are in the league table.

At this point, automatic promotion isn't off the table, but a mammoth winning run would be needed in the festive period for that to be a concrete possibility. Carrick might well have to learn from his mistakes in the play-offs last season - something that could give his Middlesbrough side a massive advantage come the end of the campaign.

It might well be that Carrick eventually earns his Premier League move that way, ending Boro's wait since 2017 for top-flight football.