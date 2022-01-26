West Ham’s stance on key Nottingham Forest player clarified

West Ham United remain interested in Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall, according to a report from The Athletic.

The defender is currently sidelined due to injury, with his absence expected to last more than a month, but has been a key player for Steve Cooper’s side this season.

Worrall has been linked with a move away from the City Ground consistently in the past few windows and it seems there are still Premier League clubs keen on him.

The Athletic has reported that the 25-year-old remains the subject of interest from West Ham.

The Hammers have not yet added to their squad in the January transfer window but, as per football.london, are keen on strengthening defensively before the end of the month.

Worrall still has two and a half years left on the deal that he signed with Forest back in 2020, which will put the Championship side in a strong negotiating position should the east London club come calling this month.

Have any of these 28 ex-Derby County players ever played for Nottingham Forest?

1 of 28 Has ex-Derby player Nathan Tyson ever played for Forest? Yes No

The Verdict

It’s hard to see West Ham making a move for Worrall this month given his current injury issues but it seems they remain interested and that suggests David Moyes may return for him in future windows.

The 25-year-old looks set to be key to Forest’s promotion aspirations moving forward and it may be that reaching the Premier League is the only way that the East Midlands club keep hold of him.

Worrall is more than deserving of the top flight links as he’s been fantastic for the Reds since his return from loan at Rangers in the summer of 2019.

The Nottingham-born centre-back would likely love nothing more than to reach the Premier League with his boyhood club but should West Ham make a significant offer for him at some point soon, he may have a difficult decision to make.

Likewise, the City Ground outfit may have to decide whether to keep hold or cash in.