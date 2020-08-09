West Ham yet to make ‘formal approach’ to QPR over in-demand ace

Queens Park Rangers have not yet received any correspondence from West Ham United for youngster Ryan Manning, reports West London Sport.

The 24-year-old left-back has been linked with a Premier League move all season. He started the campaign strongly in his newfound left-back role, and was soon linked with both Newcastle United and Southampton.

But interest quietened around January, when Manning and Bright Osayi-Samuel both signed contract extensions at the club.

But since the end of the season, West Ham have emerged as strong favourites to sign Manning. David Moyes’ side are in the market for a left-back, with their pursuit of Wigan Athletic’s Antonee Robinson seemingly coming to an end.

Manning joined QPR from Irish side Galway in 2016. It took a while for him to make an impact on the first-team having spent time on-loan at Rotherham United last season.

But since Mark Warburton’s arrival, Manning has become of the most creative and effective left-backs in the league. This season he’s made 41 Championship appearances and scored four goals, including two in QPR’s final two league games of the season.

The verdict

QPR and Warburton will have been expecting to lose a few of their star names this summer, Manning being one. He’s been in-demand throughout and QPR will do extremely well to keep hold of him past this month.

West Ham looks a likely destination for the Irishman, but the Hammers may have to cough up a few million, given Rangers’ firm stance on both the Ebere Eze and Osayi-Samuel deals.