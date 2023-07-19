Wolves' pursuit of West Ham United left-back Aaron Cresswell increases the likelihood that Ryan Giles will be allowed to leave Molineux this summer in a boost to Middlesbrough and the other clubs interested, according to Steve Madeley of The Athletic.

The two Premier League clubs are said to be in talks over a £5 million deal for Cresswell, who is thought to be keen to link up with Julen Lopetegui's squad.

Middlesbrough's stance Ryan Giles

Giles dazzled on loan at the Riverside last season - looking particularly impressive in Michael Carrick's attack-first system and finishing the 2022/23 campaign with 11 assists, which was the third-most in the Championship.

As exclusively revealed by Football League World, Boro first held talks with Wolves over a permanent deal for the 23-year-old back in March but his parent club were unsure what their plans were for the defender at that time.

For the time being he remains part of Lopetegui's squad but it seems that could change before the end of the window. Earlier this week, reports indicated that the Teessiders were weighing up a bid for Giles but faced potential competition from Luton Town, who are preparing for life in the top flight.

Wolves' stance on Ryan Giles

Developments at Molineux could be set to boost Boro's hopes of getting a deal done.

The Athletic has reported that Wolves are in talks with West Ham over a £5 million deal for Cresswell - with the 33-year-old thought to be keen to make the switch.

According to Madeley, Hugo Bueno is also in Lopetegui's plans, which could free up Rayan Ait-Nouri to go out on loan and mean Giles is more likely to leave permanently.

It is understood that there are reservations about whether the 23-year-old is good enough defensively to play left-back in the Premier League.

When is Ryan Giles out of contract at Wolves?

Giles put pen to paper on a new four-and-a-half-year deal at Wolves in December 2020, which means he's under contract at Molineux until 2025.

With two years now left to run on the defender's deal, the current window represents a good time for them to cash in on the academy product.

What is Ryan Giles worth?

Tom Collomosse from Mail Online reported earlier this week that Giles could be available for just £5 million.

Boro may have feared that missing out on promotion last season would rule them out of the race for a permanent deal for the left-back but that fee should be affordable for the North East club.

They may struggle if they enter into a bidding war with Luton, however, given the Hatters have the money from their promotion to the Premier League.

Ryan Giles on potential Middlesbrough return

Giles was pressed on his future back in May and told The Northern Echo that while he didn't know where he'd be playing his football next season, he had "absolutely loved" his time at the Riverside.

“I’ve no idea what the future might hold," he said. "I am a Wolves player, and I have two years left on my contract there. But right now, I’m still a Middlesbrough player and we have the play-offs to go, so that’s all I’m thinking about right now."