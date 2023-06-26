It's no surprise to see Bristol City star Alex Scott linked with Premier League moves as the race hots up to sign him for clubs up and down the country.

Since making his debut in 2021, just under two years ago as a 17-year-old, Scott has won plaudits from some of Europe's biggest names, including Tottenham, Liverpool and more. Already making 81 Championship appearances at Ashton Gate, Scott's future is destined for the top-flight - unfortunately so for Nigel Pearson.

However, with a bidding war now likely, the West Country side could now command a fee of up to £25m - with West Ham set to match any offer made for his services.

What is the latest Alex Scott transfer news?

KUMB suggest that the Irons are one of three Premier League clubs who are aiming to sign Scott from Bristol City.

The other two are Wolves and Tottenham, with the former being in need of midfield recruitment given the departures of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, whilst Spurs are looking to add top-quality home-grown talent to their ranks.

Reportedly, Wolves made a bid of £15 million with £5m to be claimed in add-ons whilst Tottenham bid £18m flat for his services; but whilst West Ham have yet to make a move, they have supposedly told the Robins that they will match whatever bids are put on the table.

How much will Bristol City demand for Alex Scott?

The report further states that Bristol City are looking to take in over £25m for Scott, who won the EFL Young Player of the Season.

Liverpool and Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the past, but their recruitment of Alexis Mac Allister and Christopher Nkunku taking up a lot of money for summer transfers, a move for Scott may be on the back burner.

What has Nigel Pearson said about Alex Scott?

Bristol City boss Pearson was the instigator for Scott's price tag, saying in May: "He shouldn't go for less than £25million. Since he made his debut for us, he's played 80 odd games, so he's been a regular.

"He's managed to continue his development with a pretty steady upward curve over the two years he's been here. That speaks volumes, not just about his ability but his temperament too.

'He'll go on to really big things, I'm sure about that. He'll play at the top, he'll play for a top side, there's no doubt in my mind about that. Whoever makes a proper bid at some point, it's going to have to be a really big bid to get him".

Would this be a good move for West Ham?

Naturally, Alex Scott will be playing his football in the Premier League at some point - if not this season, then next season at the very latest. He's a talent that will attract the top clubs in England week in, week out if he is able to get some top-flight development behind his belt.

With Declan Rice departing, Scott could be bought easily with the money gained from selling their captain; and it would be a move that works for both parties.

Scott would gain invaluable experience at an established Premier League club with European football on the table, whilst West Ham would take him on knowing that they would either see the youngster at their club for a long stretch, or a short enough time to turn over a profit.